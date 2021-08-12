Miss Supranational SA Shares Hilarious Clip with Roomie, Teaches Her Local Lingo

Miss Supranational SA Thato Mosehle is teaching her new US bestie, Shavali Patel, some local lingo

The two beauty queens are in Poland ahead of the Miss Supranational 2021 pageant happening later this month

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their reactions to the hilarious display of cultural exchange

Miss Supranational South Africa 2021 Thato Mosehle has Mzansi feeling the love after heading online to share a clip with her new bestie, Shavali Patel. The international beauty queens are currently in Poland ahead of the international Miss Supranational pageant, which will be held later this month.

Miss Supranational SA Thato Mosehle is teaching her American roommate some local lingo. Images: @_shivalipatel/Instagram

Feeling a little unoccupied in their hotel room, Mosehle decided she'd teach her new American friend some local lingo. The pair cutely recorded their antics and shared the video footage on Instagram.

Shivali was a certainly a good sport as she took on difficult words which even locals struggle to pronounce. Included in her list of Mzansi slang were words like 'bathong' 'awe', 'lekka' and 'ma see kind'.

South Africans were left really entertained and headed to the comments section to react. Check out some of the fun comments below:

siwe_mbo said:

"Bathong! You're such a fast learner. Thoroughly enjoyed this soo much. By the way, omontle jwang."

a.mm.aa.r.a.h said:

"I really enjoyed this video. Love from South Africa."

lee_ndude said:

"The way I'm laughing."

_mati_daniel said:

"My favourite roomies."

mar_lizeeras said:

"Julle is so oulik."

neomasenkane91 said:

"Xhosa HAHA. You guys are really having fun."

__gora said:

"I love the chemistry you guys have."

Source: Briefly.co.za