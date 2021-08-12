A 12-year-old boy from North Carolina in America has finished secondary school and college in the same week

The lad, identified as Mike did it in brilliant fashion, graduating with top marks in high school and a varsity entrance exam score of note

Aside from his academic exploits, Mike is a boss of his own as he has founded and runs two tech start-up companies

A 12-year-old boy has graduated from high school and varsity in the same week.

MSN reports that the brainy lad, named Mike Wimmer, achieved this by completing four years of schooling in one year - two years of high school and another two in obtaining an associate's degree.

Mike began secondary school at the age of 9 Photo Credit: MSN, abc11

Mike was the valedictorian of Concord Academy High School, US where he graduated from in May 28 with a GPA of 5.45 and finished at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, US on May 21 with a CGPA of 4.0.

Mike started secondary school at age 9

According to MSN, Mike did what is called dual enrolment, which allows one to study for two degrees at the same time. The North Carolina resident started high school at the young age of nine and was said to be younger than his colleagues at school, but that didn't deter him.

Mike owns 2 companies

The lad is not just brainy but a techpreneur. People reports that Mike founded and owns two tech start-up companies named Next Extra Innovations and Reflect Social.

The tech-savvy boy had always loved computer programming at a younger age and learnt many things by himself.

"Everything that I know is self-taught. So trial and error and online videos and everything," People reported the young lad as saying to WCWC.

Source: Briefly.co.za