Odame Jones: Visually Impaired since 2005, Teacher Braves Odds to Become a Lawyer

by  Briefly Team Maryn Blignaut
  • Odame Jones was a trained teacher for five years before losing his sight in 2005
  • He first enrolled at the Akropong School for the Blind and later graduated with first-class from the University of Ghana
  • On October 1, 2021, Jones was called to the Bar in Ghana

Odame Jones mirrors resilience and determination, overcoming extraordinary circumstances to emerge a lawyer after recently being called to the Bar in Ghana.

Born with functioning eyes, Jones lost his sight in 2005 but refused to let the predicament impair his vision and obstruct him from attaining his goals.

On October 1, 2021, he joined other colleagues who proudly adorned robes at a ceremony during their call to the Bar.

Visually Impaired Ghanaian Teacher Called to the Bar
Odame Jones: Visually Impaired since 2005, Ghanaian Teacher Braves Odds to Become a Lawyer Photo credit: Elikem Kotoko
Source: Facebook

Sharing Jone's story

In a Facebook post by Jean Kwesi Agbadza, his story of resilience amid daunting challenges has been told.

According to Kotoko, Jones was a trained teacher for five years before losing his sight in 2005.

''But his bizarre and unfortunate condition didn't impair his vision and obstructed him, enrolling at the Akropong School for the Blind and learned how to use the braille within a short period,'' he said.

With that qualification, he gained admittance into the University of Ghana to pursue a programme in 2007, graduating with a first-class degree in Sociology and Political Science.

Jone later pursued law at the Ghana School Of Law, and after almost seven years of legal education, he has emerged as a lawyer.

Read the full post below:

Source: Briefly.co.za

