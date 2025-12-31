“Looking for Something Specific”: Afrikaner Woman Vlogs Weekly Grocery Shopping in Zambia
- Afrikaner content creator, Elmari, shared her grocery shopping experience at Shoprite in Zambia
- Elmari's video showcased unique grocery items chosen for friends' gift baskets while exploring local culture
- Viewers expressed curiosity and admiration for Zambia's friendly atmosphere and cleanliness in the TikTok comments
A budding Afrikaner content creator named Elmari gave a glimpse of her weekly grocery shopping at Shoprite in Zambia. The South African expat shared that she was mainly shopping for friends rather than for herself.
Elmari posted the TikTok video on 29 December 2025 and shared that she and her family travelled to the retail giant in Solwezi, the capital of the country's mineral-rich North-Western Province. After sharing clips of the picturesque views and stating how much she loved the warm people, Elmari arrived at her destination and told people online:
"Today, we're looking for something specific. We're buying things for our friends' gift baskets."
She added packets of chips she felt were better than Lay's and Simba, bottles of Rivonia barbecue and tomato sauces, organic honey, coffee, nut brittle sweets, and cans of non-alcoholic beverages.
Shopping in Zambia intrigues South Africans
Afrikaans speakers and other TikTok users gathered in the comment section with questions about the woman's shopping experience, while others shared how much they loved the country.
A curious @_michans wondered:
"Hi, just a question: do you only have a Shoprite close by?"
Elmari responded to the TikTok user:
"Hello. We have two Shoprites and a Pick n Pay in town. We always visit this Shoprite because they make an effort to try and get their hands on items expats ask for."
@eugenepalmer exclaimed in the comments:
"It's really pretty there!"
@user93846694200770 said of Zambia:
"The friendliest people. It's so clean there, and you feel safe."
Watch the TikTok video posted on Elmari's account below:
