A South African man who visited Zambia was completely taken aback when he saw the cost of living compared to back home

While at Shoprite in the African country, the man saw the price of a bottle of water and said it was cheap

Many Mzansi social media users took to the viral post's comment section to ask about the cost of other items in the country

A local man was stunned when he visited a Shoprite in Zambia. Images: @andile_xkz

Source: Instagram

While some countries may seem expensive for certain individuals, others find opportunities to relocate to places that offer a more affordable cost of living. A Mzansi man was pleasantly surprised to see the low prices of goods in Zambia, realising how far his money could stretch.

Zambia's low prices stun South African man

A TikTok content creator named Andile shared a video on his account (@andilexkzxkz) excitedly telling online users how affordable he found the country.

While at a Shoprite in Zambia, Andile pointed out that a bottle of water costs 4.99 Zambian kwacha, which at the time was equivalent to 1.50 South African rands.

The young man said to the camera:

"It's so cheap. The cost of living in Zambia is nice. Come and live here."

At the time of publishing, one Zambian kwacha was equivalent to 65 South African cents.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to SA man's opinion of Zambia's cost of living

Thousands of members of the online community rushed to the comment section to share their opinions about the country, the low prices South Africans could expect, and job opportunities.

@lebo4593 wrote in the comments:

"Before we relocate to Zambia, what about employment?"

@kutlooo_ said to the online community:

"That’s how Americans view the South African cost of living. Lapho, the people in Zambia are crying."

@mr.wade30 jokingly said to the comical TikTokker:

"Check for me six Quantums, three Avanzas and a V-Class. My budget is R600."

@mbalimndebele97 added with humour:

"Okay, your job now is to tell us about the cost of alcohol, food and rent. We can't come to Zambia for water."

A curious @owza.nyana.wakhon asked:

"Is it possible to buy groceries in Zambia and then send them here to SA?"

@tinkhebee, who most likely lives in Zambia, wrote with a laugh:

"The comments! We are suffering in Zambia, guys! It’s expensive for us. We are living hand-to-mouth."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on "Recommended for you" and enjoy!

