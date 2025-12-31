Springbok prop Ox Nché had a standout year, earning a historic nomination for World Rugby Player of the Year

He made a viral appearance at the Betway SA20, attempting to explain cricket terms with hilarious results

Off the field, Nché expanded his business ventures, becoming an ambassador for a new fast-food franchise in South Africa

Springboks prop Ox Nché has enjoyed a sensational year in the gold and green, playing a vital role in Rassie Erasmus's squad that retained the Rugby Championship in October 2025.

His season was highlighted by exceptional scrummaging performances, earning him a historic nomination for the World Rugby Player of the Year, the first ever for a prop.

Although the award ultimately went to Malcolm Marx, Nché’s season was outstanding. An injury in November ruled him out of the Quilter Nations Series, which the Springboks swept without losing a single match, finishing the year with an 86% winning rate and at the top of the world rankings.

Ox Nché joins Betway SA20, and fans are amused

Adding a lighter chapter to his year, at the ongoing Betway SA20 cricket tournament, currently in Season 4, running from late December 2025 to January 2026. Tasked with explaining cricket terms, his humorous responses had fans in stitches:

@Biejanka4:

"The GOAT is such a cutey pie."

@lesanale:

"He nailed cow corner."

@NabbyP23:

"The sweater. Ox knows."

@thabo_bd:

"Makes it much funnier when you equally don't know what the terms mean."

@Beverley Du Toit:

"Excellent, Ox. I dare everyone to laugh more in 2026 than they laughed in 2025. Happy New Year.''

@Musa Twala:

''Ayi no, now I know that I have better knowledge of rugby than Ox's knowledge of cricket 😄😄😄😄.''

@Diko:

''Ox is exposed🤣🤣🤣 He knows his Rugby qha. 👌🏾.''

@Brittani Hendriks:

''I loved when ox waved bye 😂♥️.''

@Melt Henning:

''A duck is something you eat 😋.''

From rugby dominance to business ventures

Nché began his senior rugby career with the Cheetahs, progressing through youth levels and varsity rugby at the University of the Free State. He made his Springbok debut in 2018 and quickly earned a reputation for scrummaging dominance, physical power, and work rate, drawing comparisons to legendary Springbok props. He was also part of South Africa’s 2023 Rugby World Cup-winning squad, contributing to one of the modern era’s greatest achievements.

Off the field, Ox Nché expanded his business portfolio, already including Ox Kraal, becoming a restaurant ambassador. He is now the face and partner of a new fast-food concept in South Africa, The Braai Republic, which officially opened its first store at Northgate Mall on 20 November 2025. The brand aims to grow into a nationwide franchise, further cementing Nché’s presence beyond rugby.

