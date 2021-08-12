Man Who Inherited Just 2 Cows From His Grandfather Now Has 16, Mzansi Applauds

A man took to social media to put on full display the exceptional breeder he is, noting how he increased the cows he inherited from two to a herd of 16

As can be expected, many Twitter users were impressed and raised a glass to @DlalaChampion for the remarkable growth

The tweet gathered over 21 000 likes, more than 1 200 retweets and had almost 150 comments, no mean feat for someone focused on swelling his ranks

One Mzansi man has turned into a cow breeder of note and he has 16 of the milk-producing mammals, eight times as many as what he inherited from his grandfather, to show for it.

The formidable farmer took to social media to share the news with his followers and, sure, many other Twitter users beamed in delight.

A man has heads turning on social media as a formidable cattle breeder after he increased the two cows he inherited to 16. Image: @DlalaChampion/ Twitter.

Saffas could not wrap their heads around what they were seeing, courtesy of a picture that was shared of the burgeoning breed.

@DlalaChampion took to the social networking platform and shared an image with the caption:

"My grandfather left me with 2 cows, now I have 16."

Needless to say, a flurry of comments soon followed, unearthing a bevy of simply pleased and pleasantly surprised onlookers.

Briefly News took a look at the comments and it is true to say there were plenty of interesting reactions.

Mzansi tweeps full of praise

@LDMonyethabeng said:

So, you are owning Orlando Pirates? Wow, chairman."

@Morake_letebele shared:

"My grandfather left me two cow's but one was [slaughtered for] his funeral and the other one for his unveiling."

@tiisetjo134 joked:

"Please borrow me eight, I'll return them tripled."

@KAYBEEZ_24 advised:

"Keep on going, my king. It is not all of us who got that chance, so, you need to regard yourself as lucky."

@bizawe2 plotted:

"We can make a lot of money together. Hire the cows out for lobola negotiations. Once a person receives his bride, the cows disappear."

