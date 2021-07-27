Bae Got the Land: South Africans Celebrate With Woman Who Purchased Her Plot

A social media user is the toast of the town after she shared the news of the momentous milestone she recently reached

Taking to her Twitter account, @Dipuo1026 posted a picture showing the plot of land of which she is the new proud owner

Impressed social media users took to the comments section in numbers to celebrate the achievement and share messages of congratulations

Destiny has called for one social media user who has South Africans singing her praises after she did the right thing and secured a plot of land.

@Dipuo1026 shared a picture of her new prized possession with her Twitter users and South Africans are breaking out in celebration for the land bae.

A social media user impressed many others recently as she shared a picture of her new prized possession – land. Image: @Dipuo1026/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

In classic Mzansi fashion, social media users flooded to the comments section to partake in the town talk. The post attracted almost 12 000 likes and had more than 200 people commenting on it less than six hours since it was shared.

It was simply captioned:

"I own a land. Ke kopa lere (please say) hooray."

While the post got tongues wagging, many with genuine congratulatory messages, some took the opportunity to canvass their own land-related businesses.

One user, @Jabmaz1, even cautioned the new landowner against ever considering selling the large plot. He wrote:

"I see how dignified you are with your land. Handle it with care; never ever sell."

There were plenty of other reactions as the conversation grew to include political debates about land expropriation, thanks to the impressed majority on the microblogging and social networking platform.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the most interesting reactions.

@gamfaya said:

"There's plenty of land in our villages. It makes me wonder why some political parties are advocating for the expropriation of productive agricultural land without compensation?"

@ThamsanqaLM added:

"When are you building, if there are any plans in future, and so on, we are ready to come to assist [from] ground up."

One user shared a hilarious jibe about monopoly capital. @matingseaso wrote:

"If you become rich, we're going to call you Black Monopoly Capital."

Another user, @BochabeloK, reached out in an effort to collaborate on a potential business venture. The user said:

"Congratulations, I have livestock and am in need of someone to partner with if interested in farming. We have land but different families are beneficiaries and that would make things difficult for me."

