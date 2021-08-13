Female Farmers Awarded High Quality Bulls, SA Reacts: #WomenEmpowerment

The North West provincial government had handed over 10 bulls to deserving female farmers in the region

MEC Desbo Mohono said the programme is aimed at empowering women in the sector and maintaining food security in the country

South Africans took to the comments section and shared their mixed reactions to the news

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Female farmers in the North West Province have been gifted 10 high-quality bonsmara bulls from the department.

The North West government has awarded female farmers in the province high-quality bulls. Image: @nwpgdard /Facebook

Source: Facebook

Speaking during the handing over of bulls earlier today at Armoedsvlakte Livestock Breeding Centre, MEC Desbo Mohono said the programme is aimed at women farmers specifically, hoping to ensure these emerging farmers continue to be successful and help maintain Mzansi's food security.

“We are all aware that our women in the sector lack behind in many aspects that is why we do not compromise when giving them these animals to improve their herd. We are also aware that bulls are quite exorbitant in the market and our women cannot afford that. It is for this reason that today we are giving our women these animals,” MEC Mohono said.

Heading to the social media post, South Africans had mixed reactions to the news. While some people commended Government for supporting women in the sector, others felt more pressing matters like water shortage in the province needed to be urgently dealt with.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out some of the comments below:

Lerato Dire said:

"Reale Lebogisa Bo Mma."

Tlhogi Diphoko said:

"Desbo wa bereka mos, good work to leadership."

Justice Kedijang Captain Kedix said:

"We don't have water on our farm, our livestock are dying due to thirst, better help us with a windmill or dam."

Anthony Mmopiemang Mocwane said:

"Thank you for realising the women in farming, please do more research and assist more younger women with the information they need in order to be part of this much-needed industry mostly among the African youth."

Female farmer explains how she got into the business, gives advice to girls

In related news, Briefly News previously wrote a piece about a female farmer, @Keneilwe_farmerette, who took some snaps with her squad. Her squad turned out to be cows and she is a farmer.

Briefly News got in contact with her and asked her how she got into farming, what her plans are for the future, what she thinks about the country and if she had any advice for young girls.

She revealed that her father's best friend was a farmer and she had followed him everywhere. Growing up, she never thought that she'd become a farmer but she had learned so much that it came naturally to her.

Working in a male-dominated environment

She believes that there is still a lot of negativity around women in the workplace, especially those that succeed as CEOs and farmers. She feels that working in a male-dominated environment forces her to prove herself or go the extra mile because she is a woman.

"Working in a male-dominated industry you always have to prove yourself or go an extra mile just because you are a woman. I stand tall and proud of the path I’ve chosen it’s my passion and no stigma will stand in my way."

Her plans for the future

@Keneilwe_farmerette wants to become a commercial farmer and create a foundation to help other farmers and youth succeed and grow. She also hopes to train students and provide employment.

"Economically we still have to grow, we lack initiative and support as the agricultural sector. Many want to start but limited land or no resources. We can try to motivate but until when? we need to start somewhere, there’s a lot of talking but no action."

Advice for young girls

She had some amazing advice for young girls and shared what she had learned.

"To all young girls, let passion be your drive. Be realistic, work with what you have. Allow yourself the opportunity to fail in order to learn and grow, Rome wasn’t built in a day. Be smart passionate patient and persistent."

Source: Briefly.co.za