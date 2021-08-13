A young man was so happy he boarded an aeroplane for the first time in his life, a thing he was always looking forward to as a kid

Oluwole stated that he does not care if many say he is celebrating what is normal for millions of people

The Nigerian man added that he knows what he sacrificed to fulfill his years-long childhood dream

A Nigerian man, Adebambo Oluwole, has shared his joy of flying in an areoplane for the first time as a passenger.

Going on LinkedIn, the man appreciated God as he said that flying high in the sky is a symbolic move for him. He revealed that it means he will never go down in life.

The young man was applauded for sharing his success online. Photo source: LinkedIn/Adebambo Oluwole

I am grateful

The young man revealed that when he was a kid, he always imagined when he will also fly in an aeroplane whenever he sees one in the sky.

Oluwole said that though many people may think he is overblowing something as simple as boarding a plane, he is grateful to God that such happened to him.

A part of his LinkedIn post read:

“I remember when I was young and always sees aeroplane flies, I keep telling myself a day will come and I I'll see how the interior of a plane looks like. Yes so many people might take this for granted though but I'm grateful because I know what it takes for me to do this and I know what I have been through.”

Every win matters

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to his post:

Fakorede Oluwatosin said:

"Lol very funny caption but it’s very good you booked a seat beside the window to see the view and if I may ask how does it feel when you were taking off?"

Njoku, Abiaziem Victor said:

"Big or small, we celebrate every win. Congrats dear Adebambo Oluwole."

Ladi Tokosi said:

"You ensured that you sat by a window, to see everything ba?"

David Nwanne said:

"Keep soaring higher. The sky is your start point."

Ismaila Oyediran said:

"I celebrate with sir, keeps on wining. Am also looking forward to my first flight experience...."

Bamidele Omoarebu said:

"Adebambo Oluwole No achievement is ever small. The achiever knows all that have been invested to come that far. I am happy for you and pray God keep blessings flowing in your life in Jesus name, Amen."

Man built a toy aeroplane

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a 21-year-old Nigerian man, Ezugwu Miracle Onyedikachi, said that if anyone ever told him he would one day build something that would fly, he would never have believed it.

An indigene of Enugu state, Onyedikachi said that he built the small aeroplane using trash as materials. The innovator added that he woke up one day and just wanted to build something new.

The young man said despite the fact that people think building an aeroplane is hard, he considers it an easy task.

