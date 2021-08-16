Lamiez Holworthy feels we all need to be a little more grateful every time we arrive at a destination alive

Reflecting on the fatal car accident that killed amapiano artists Mpura, Killer Kau and three others, Lamiez highlighted how it could happen to anyone of us

Fans were taken aback by Lamiez’s post as it was raw and real, however, they were grateful for the hard truth

South African entertainment queen Lamiez Holworthy reflected on the realness of road safety. Car accidents happen in a flash.

A recently fatal car crash that took the lives of amapiano artists Mpura, Killer Kau and three others, got Lamiez thinking.

Lamiez Holworthy wants us all to remember that car accidents can happen to any one of us at any time. Image: @lamiez_holworthy.

Taking to social media, Lamiez shared how car accidents can happen to anyone at any time, and that is a scary reality. Arriving alive is a blessing we all look over far too often.

Lamiez shared:

"Because accidents are exactly that- accidents. It could happen to anyone of us at any given time-unexpected and unintentional.”

Seeing the real and rawness of Lamiez’s post, fans took to the comment section to express their feelings. We all need to count our blessings and be more grateful for every new moment we get to live.

@Philile__N thanked Lamiez for posting this:

@QuincyZena reflected on another blessing we overlook:

@VintageBoyz_ZA was overcome with emotion:

Police launch investigation into Mpura and Killer Kau’s death

The police have opened an investigation into the deaths of Mpura, Killer Kau and four others. They are allegedly looking into culpable homicide after the fatal car accident, reported Briefly News.

TshisaLIVE reported that the department of transport, roads and community safety spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi confirmed that six people lost their lives in a head-on collision in Rustenburg.

“An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the accident. We are again appealing to people to adhere to the regulations as most accidents happen way past curfew time.”

Updated reports of the tragic incident have revealed that two cars were involved and only one person survived in the vehicle that was carrying Mpura and Killer Kau.

