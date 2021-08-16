Josef Zinnbauer Steps Down As Orlando Pirates Head Coach

Orlando Pirates have announced Josef Zinnbauer's decision to step down from his position as the club's Head Coach

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Zinnbauer stated that personal reasons, namely, time away from his family, motivated his decision

Zinnbauer spent two and a half seasons at the helm, notably leading Pirates to the MTN8 trophy in December last year

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the departure of head coach Josef Zinnbauer, who resigned from his position as the club's head coach on Monday afternoon.

Pirates confirmed in a statement on their official website that the German had tendered his resignation after serving in the role for two and a half seasons.

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the departure of head coach Josef Zinnbauer, who resigned from his position as the club's head coach on Monday. Image: Boris Streubel/ Bongarts.

Following the development, Zinnbauer took the opportunity to address club chairman Irvin Khoza and the supporters.

Personal reasons at the heart of Zinnbauer's decision

"I would like to thank the Chairman and management for the opportunity they have given me. Unfortunately, my time at the club has come to an end," said Zinnbauer, adding that his decision was motivated by personal reasons.

"I have enjoyed my time here and would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the supporters.

"I have spent the last two years away from my family and for this reason, I have decided to hand in my resignation. I would like to wish the club and its supporters all the best for the future."

Pirates enjoy illustrious run in German coach's time in charge

The 51-year-old led Pirates in 68 matches and leaves the Soweto giants with a record of 35 wins, 20 draws and 13 losses. After taking over the reins in December 2019, the Buccaneers finished in fifth place in the DStv Premiership.

In his first full season in charge, Zinnbauer notably ended the club's six-year trophyless run with the MTN8 trophy he delivered in December last year.

He had also taken the club to the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederations Cup. Pirates are yet to announce Zinnbauer's replacement, according to Soccer Laduma.

Assistant coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids, together, will lead the club in their league opener against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday with the announcement of a new coach expected in due course.

