Orlando Pirates: #JZOut Has Mzansi Confused as Fans Call For Zinnbauer to Resign

Orlando Pirates bowed out of the MTN8 competition in the quarter-finals prompting fans to call for Josef Zinnbauer to resign

The hashtag #JZOut trended online with people calling for the coach to step down

The hashtag also caused confusion with some people believing that former president Jacob Zuma had either been released from prison or discharged from the hospital

The Orlando Pirates bowed out of the MTN8 quarter-finals on Saturday after losing to Swallows FC 2-1.

As a result, fans have taken to social media using the hashtag #JZOut calling for the coach, Josef Zinnbauer to resign.

The hashtag caused a great deal of confusion with many people thinking that former president Jacob Zuma had either been released from prison or discharged from the hospital.

Zinnbauer defended his team's loss and said that their build-up to the match was not enough.

Social media users react to the hashtag #JZOut

@DanielMohlala12:

"Why did he bench jele and Mhango. He saw that playing without a striker didn't work for us last season but he keeps on playing without a striker. Hotto is not a scoring machine he proved that last season. "

@Ntlakanipho_Xul:

"Zinnbauer must leave in peace before the season even commences. He doesn’t have Plan B and C even A for that matter Angry face he can’t even explain his defeats. Ngeke ayikhale!! #JZOut"

@MandlaJiyana_:

"This plumber must be sacked ASAP... or else we gonna have a terrible season #JZOut"

@ndusibeko7:

"#JZOut was supposed to be fired 3 games after the MTN 8 fluke win last season.

They called us plastic fans, buka manje."

Very humble, good personality, handsome, but very less football knowledge

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer hits back at his critics: "Remember MTN8"

