US singer Justin Bieber is going all out to show support for Nigeria’s Wizkid after jumping on the Essence remix

Hours after get fans excited by posting a teaser on his IG page, the singer returned with a video specially shot for his verse on the MIL single

Justin’s show of support elicited different reactions from social media users with Wizkid’s fans flooding his comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

American singer Justin Bieber is still receiving an overwhelming show of love from Nigerians for going all out to support one of their own, Wizkid.

The multiple Grammy-winning singer left many surprised after taking to his official Instagram page with a special music video for his verse on Essence.

Justin Bieber impresses with music video for his verse on Essence. Photo: @wizkidayo/@justinbieber

Source: UGC

Recall that many Justin had initially scored accolades from Africans after posting a teaser and personally promoting the Made in Lagos (MIL) single that also features Tems.

The action came as a surprise as many had assumed that an artiste of his calibre would have left the promotion for Wizkid’s team.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

However, Justin’s video has cleared doubts and shown that he genuinely enjoyed working with Wizkid on the track which has been tagged as the summer record of the year.

The clip was shot during the nighttime on a beach. Watch below:

Wizkid's fans, other social media users react

As expected, Wizkid's fans couldn't keep calm about the new bragging rights handed down to them. Many flooded Justin's comment section with words of praise and accolades. Read some of their comments below:

justintimberlake said:

"Go ‘head, bro!"

jummy023 said:

"Wow This’s huge love .....JB really went all out for Wizkid.Much love from ."

happimusic said:

"OLUWAJUSTIN!!! WE SEEE YOU OGA."

teefamous said:

"True love he gat for Wizzy, and for the song!"

nonireloaded_13 said:

"Wizkid to the world."

official_skiido said:

"Wow this is beautiful. thanks for the Love."

Justin Bieber thanks Wizkid for being on his song

Some days ago, Briefly News reported that Bieber seemed very excited to be featured on Wizkid's hit song and he expressed as much in an Instagram post.

The Peaches singer thanked Wizkid for letting him be on the 'song of the summer."

In his words: "Thank u for letting me jump on the song of the summer. Essence remix out now."

Source: Briefly.co.za