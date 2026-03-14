Residents of Robert Sobukwe Town, formerly known as Graaff-Reinet, marched in support of the town’s newly gazetted name change

The renaming has sparked strong reactions, with some residents backing the move while others continue to oppose it

Political parties and civil society groups have also entered the debate, warning that the change could affect the town’s cultural heritage, tourism and local economy

Residents of Robert Sobukwe Town, formerly known as Graaff-Reinet, marched in support of the town’s newly gazetted name change. Image: SABCNews/X

Source: Twitter

EASTERN CAPE — Tensions have reignited again as residents of Robert Sobukwe Town, formerly known as Graaff-Reinet, have marched through the streets in support of the town’s recently gazetted name change.

According to SABC News, the Pan-Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), together with the community of Robert Sobukwe Town, gathered on Saturday, 14 March 2026, in a united demonstration supporting the renaming of the town to Robert Sobukwe Town.

The move comes amid ongoing tensions in the Eastern Cape community, where residents remain divided over the renaming of one of South Africa’s most historic towns.

Historic town at the centre of a heated debate

Graaff-Reinet was established in 1786 and named after Cornelis Jacob van de Graaff, the then-governor of the Cape Colony, and his wife, Cornelia Reynet. The town has long been regarded as one of the country’s most historically significant settlements.

In 1795, residents rebelled against taxes imposed by the Dutch East India Company (VOC) and declared the short-lived Republic of Graaff-Reinet. Decades later, in the 1830s, the town also became a departure point for the Great Trek, a defining moment in Afrikaner history.

Name change officially gazetted

The town’s name was officially changed to Robert Sobukwe Town by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, on 6 February 2026. The decision was published in the Government Gazette, allowing members of the public 30 days to lodge formal objections.

That objection period closed on 6 March. The name change has since sparked protests from both supporters and opponents. Two weeks ago, residents who oppose the change also took to the streets to voice their dissatisfaction.

Legal objection lodged

Civil rights organisation AfriForum has also challenged the decision and has sent a lawyer’s letter to Minister McKenzie objecting to the renaming.

The group cited the South African Geographical Names Council Act (Act 118 of 1998), which allows objections to be lodged within 30 days after a name change is published.

AfriForum warned that the change could affect the cultural and historical significance associated with the town’s name and may also have negative implications for tourism, the local economy and relations between communities.

Freedom Front Plus opposes name change

In related news, the Freedom Front Plus has strongly criticised the name change, describing it as an act of “cultural imperialism”. The party argues that Afrikaner cultural heritage is being eroded.

“It has become customary to expect Afrikaners, and only Afrikaners, to sacrifice their heritage on the altar to appease the rest. We refuse to keep doing it,” the party said in a statement.

Party leader Dr Corné Mulder has urged residents who value the historic name Graaff-Reinet to remain loyal to it and continue using it instead of Robert Sobukwe Town. The party has also vowed to reverse the decision if the opportunity arises.

Grraaf Reinet was officially renamed as Robert Sobukwe Town after the late struggle hero. Images: Photo12/Getty Images and Andia/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Robert Sobukwe's family hurt by backlash

Briefly News reported that Tsepo Sobukwe, grandson of the late anti-apartheid activist, said the moment was both powerful and painful. He said he appreciated that his grandfather's legacy had been given an opportunity to live on and reach more people.

He admitted he felt torn as backlash spread across social media and within local communities. He said he had expected resistance, describing Graaff-Reinet as a small town still shaped by apartheid-era power dynamics. He argued that economic control and job opportunities remained largely in the hands of a minority.

Source: Briefly News