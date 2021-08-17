Khloe Kardashian is allegedly back with her cheating baby daddy Tristan Thompson for the third time and it's a lot

Insiders told a publication that Khloe just wants her family together and that Tristan has once again promised to change

Tristan has taken a sports contract based close to Khloe and True and is promising that this time “things will be different”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Khloe Kardashian has shocked the world by taking back her cheating (that the media know of) baby daddy Tristan Thompson for the third time.

Mirror reported that Khloe has decided to give Tristan another chance even though he broke her trust and humiliated her yet again.

Khloe Kardashian is said to be giving her cheating ex Tristan Thompson yet another chance. Image: @khloekardashian.

Source: Instagram

An insider told In Touch that Khloe is “desperate to make it work” and that Tristan has “promised to do better.” Khloe just wants her family together and forgiving Tristan is the only way she knows how.

All Khloe has ever wanted was for True to have a whole and happy life, and it seems she is really doing all she can to make that happen. Khloe is sacrificing her dignity and self-respect just to have her family together, or so it seems.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Admitting that her and Tristan are back together is not something Khloe is ready to do, according to the insider. The judgement from the public is already hella harsh.

Another source claims Tristan took a sports deal to be closer to Khloe and True, promising it will make things easier for them all. Tristan claims they will be "a proper family" now.

Kim Kardashian thanks Kanye West for teaching her self-love

Kim Kardashian is thankful for the fact that Kanye West taught her to be more comfortable in her own skin and to not worry about what the world thinks, reported Briefly News.

Sitting for an interview on Kristen Bell and Monica Padman's 'We Are Supported By...', podcast, Kim opened up, giving Kanye credit for the person she is today.

Kim learnt to love herself from Kanye as he "absolutely didn’t care about likeability factor or what any perception of him was, as long as he was true to himself," explained Kim.

Source: Briefly.co.za