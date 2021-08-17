Covid19: Complaint Laid Against Dr Susan Vosloo for Anti-Vax Video with HPCSACovid19: Complaint Laid Against Dr Susan Vosloo for Anti-Vax Video with HPCSA

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) confirmed on Monday that they would probe into a formal complaint laid against Vosloo

A video of Vosloo sharing her views against the Covid-19 vaccine received backlash on social media as she encouraged people not to get vaccinated

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - A formal complaint has been laid against Dr Susan Volsoo, a South African heart surgeon whose sentiments against the coronavirus vaccine were shared on a social media platform called BitChute.

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) said on Monday it would look into the formal complaint filed against Vosloo after she openly expressed her opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine, according to EWN.

Dr Susan Vosloo's Covid-19 anti-vax comments led to someone filing a formal complaint against her with the Health Professions Council of South Africa. Image: @PjLightfoot

Source: Twitter

Vosloo claimed that the risks of getting the coronavirus vaccine administered were far greater than getting the virus. Vosloo made her claims without providing scientific evidence to back up her claims. She also made claims that the Covid-19 vaccine was actually a gene therapy treatment.

The complaint against Volsoo comes after she previously told Vrye Weekblad that she believed the fuss about her comments and video would soon die down.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Doctors encouraged to promote Covid-19 vaccine

Dr Angelique Coetzee, the South African Medical Association chairperson, says doctors should band together to promote the benefits of a coronavirus vaccine.

“Your own belief should be your own belief. But we’re in a Covid-19 pandemic and the regulations are clear," said Cotezee.

Covid-19: South African heart surgeon Susan Vosloo criticised for anti-vax video

Briefly News previously reported a South African heart surgeon who has a number of accolades under her belt has come under fire on social media about her views on the coronavirus vaccine.

Vosloo performed her first heart surgery at the age of 33 and is also the first woman in South Africa to meet the requirements to qualify as a heart surgeon. However, her successes are not what people are talking about.

According to TimesLIVE, a video of Vosloo advising people not to take the Covid-19 vaccine has been circulated on social media. In the video, Vosloo can be seen telling people that the vaccine was much more dangerous than coronavirus itself.

Vosloo further declares that the vaccination's composition is a closely guarded secret, much like Kentucky Fried Chicken herbs, despite this information being public knowledge. Vosloo stated that in addition to death, the vaccine can cause a number of long-term complications such as heart damage, infertility as well as neurological complications.

Source: Briefly.co.za