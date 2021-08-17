Marco van Staden: age, wife, height, salary, ESPN, facts, profile.

Marco van Staden is a force to be reckoned with who has played for the Bulls and the Springboks. However, his recent appearance in the match between the Boks and the British & Irish Lions has gained him international recognition.

Marco van Staden during the South Africa Springbok training session at High Performance Centre, 2021. Photo: Ashley Vlotman

Source: Getty Images

Marco van Staden's "Eskom" nickname is due to his efficiency at "putting people's light out". Van Staden has served his country well but will be moving overseas to play with a British rugby squad. Here is a look at what it took for "Eskom" van Staden to make a success of his athletic career.

Marco van Staden's profile

Full Name: Marco van Staden

Marco van Staden Nickname: "Eskom"

"Eskom" Gender: Male

Male Date of Birth: 25 August 1995

25 August 1995 Marco van Staden's age: 26 in 2021

26 in 2021 Zodiac: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Krugersdorp, Gauteng

Krugersdorp, Gauteng Marco van Staden's current team: Leicester Tigers

Leicester Tigers Position: Scrum-half/ Back Row

Scrum-half/ Back Row Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Marco van Staden's weight: 1.84m

1.84m Marco van Staden's height: 106kg

106kg Marco van Staden's School: University of Pretoria

University of Pretoria Occupation: Professional athlete

Professional athlete Marco van Staden's net worth: estimated at $1.5 million in 2021

estimated at $1.5 million in 2021 Marco van Staden's salary: unconfirmed

unconfirmed Marco van Staden's wife: Chanel van Staden

Chanel van Staden Marco van Staden's Instagram: @marco.vanstaden.95

Marco Van Staden of the Bulls with ball possession during the Super Rugby match between the Bulls and Highlanders, 2020. Photo: Sydney Seshibedi

Source: Getty Images

Marco van Staden's childhood

Born in Krugersdorp and raised in the small town of Magaliesburg, van Staden came from humble beginnings. He attended the agricultural boarding school, Bekker, before being accepted at the University of Pretoria.

Due to his small stature, van Staden struggled to get recognised by the Tuks Rugby Team, but once they realised what he was capable of, there was no looking back. In 2016 the underestimated athlete helped his team to victory in the Varsity Cup and The Currie Cup.

Marco van Staden's highlights

"Eskom" joined the Bulls Youth League in 2015 and officially started playing for the Bulls in 2017. His debut test match was against Argentina, where his team won the game. By 2018, he had been selected for the Springboks but came just short of being chosen for the 2019 Rugby World Cup. He did, however, make an appearance in the game against the British & Irish Lions in 2021.

Rassie Erasmus, Springbok coach, says:

"I am very impressed with his professionalism. He is heavy for a guy his size and I think he can definitely become a Francois Louw-like player."

Marco van Staden driving with the ball during the 2nd Test between South Africa Springboks and the British & Irish Lions, 2021. Photo: EJ Langne

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks vs the British & Irish Lions 2021

Luckily for Marco van Staden, ESPN reports that Lions coach Warren Gatland feels positive considering what he gains from his South African tour. Although the British & Irish Lions lost to Springboks, Gatland claims that:

"The players are pretty positive about that performance and know we can still improve a lot. We would have got a lot more out of tonight than South Africa."

Marco van Staden's stats

Here is a list of this young athlete's gameplay, including the number of matches played and "Eskom's" starter percentage.

Marco van Staden's rugby stats for the 20/21 season:

Rainbow Cup SA: 6 matches with 83% (5 / 6)

Tests Matchs: 2 matches with 0% (0 / 2)

Rugby Championship: 1 match with 0% (0 / 1)

Games played for each team:

Bulls : 6 matches with 83% (5 / 6)starter and a total of 435 minutes on the field.

: 6 matches with 83% (5 / 6)starter and a total of 435 minutes on the field. Springboks: 3 games with 0% (0 / 3) starter and only 8 minutes on the field.

The Big Wedding

Van Staden announced his engagement to Chanel Leuvennink in May of 2020, and the Bulls officially congratulated the young couple on social media. The two lovebirds have since tied the knot in a beautiful, private ceremony, although he was kind enough to share some photos with us on Instagram.

The beautiful Chanel Leuvennink married this Blue Bulls star in May 2020. The usually private Marco van Staden boasted on Instagram. Photo: @marco.vanstaden.95

Source: Instagram

From the Bulls to the Tigers

Upon receiving international recognition from Leicester, Marco van Staden will be joining the Tigers. According to Head Coach Steve Borthwick:

"In addition to what Marco will bring on the field, his character and dedication have shone through in our conversations with him and we are looking forward to what he will add to our environment off the field."

Eli Snyman, another Springbok, will be joining his teammate with the Leicester Tigers.

Breaking News

Van Staden has been booked out of play in the game between the Springboks and Argentina at this weekend's Rugby Championship. The young Springbok has sustained an ankle injury, according to the assistant coach Deon Davids.

"We are a bit thin in terms of scrum-halves and loose forwards as there are a couple of guys struggling with injuries."

Marco van Staden (L) tackles Australia's centre Matt Toomua during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia, 2018. Photo: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

This young sports star is undoubtedly going places, and South Africa cannot be prouder. Van Staden has proved himself to be a valued member of the Bulls, and we wish him all the best in his venture overseas. We look forward to seeing "Eskom" back on the field with the Springboks when he returns to home the Motherland.

