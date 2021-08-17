A local man has social media users in a frenzy after getting his woman preggers just four months after welcoming their previous child

The dad-to-be is currently unemployed and expressed much stress at becoming a father for a second time

South Africans took to the comments section and shared their reactions to the spicy post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local man has social media buzzing after sharing that he is expecting his second child just four months after welcoming a newborn. Apparently, the couple had been using contraceptives so they have no idea how the unexpected pregnancy came about.

A local man is welcoming his second child in just 4 months. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

, Twitter user @DlalaChampion shared his very interesting story.

"My daughter is 4 months old and my girlfriend is pregnant again," he tearfully captioned the post.

The unemployed father-to-be says he's definitely not having any more kids after this one comes. He also says he has no idea how his baby mama got pregnant despite having made it happen one time already.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mzansi took to the comments section with some very interesting reactions to the post. One person remarked that the babies would be "Irish twins", a set of siblings born within 12 months of one another.

Others encouraged the gent to stop being with women altogether and call it quits on the entire relationship just to get some control back.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@sihlecalaboy said:

"Mshiye! Leave just for control nje."

@tshidi443 said:

"Congrats on your Irish twin's baba."

@MtshanawamaTolo said:

"Dlala Champion!!!. You guys will now have self-made twins. I must warn you now, the school fees are a nightmare. Congratulations to the both of you."

@Sibuzakes said:

"Usebendzile Ndoda, keep up the good work."

@MamGcina_Jafta said:

"Your daughter waking up from parents clapping hands at 3am when no playing is allowed in the house."

@msdecordream_ said:

"HAHA! You guys wasted no time."

@YourGirlSib said:

"Ithi 'We are pregnant again.' Everything happens for a reason mate."

Cassper Nyovest lets baby momma Thobeka Majozi know he’s the luckiest because of her

In some more #babymama news, Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest does not always talk about his baby momma Thobeka Majozi on social media but when he does, it hits you right in the feels.

Taking to social media with sassy but sweet post, Cassper’s baby momma Thobeka posted a clip of herself, asking fans which out of her two men is the luckiest.

Yes, babes, know your worth!

Thobeka posted:

“I wonder who’s more lucky between Refiloe or Khotso. ”

Seeing Thobeka’s post, Cassper took to the comment section to let his woman know that he is the luckiest man alive to have her by his side:

@casspernyovest sweetly commented:

“Definitely me, ha ke tlo go utlwa ka daai laatie mo lefatseng!!!”

Fans also took to the comment section of Thobeka’s post to let her know what an absolute flame she is and who they believe is luckiest.

@sibzxmona commented:

“Refiloe is lucky, K baby is ever blessed ”

@grace_radipabe said:

“Definitely Refiloe, but Khotso. Okay both”

@raisibe_babili posted:

“Both of them are blessed”

Source: Briefly.co.za