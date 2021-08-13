Cassper Nyovest got mushy about his beautiful baby momma Thobeka Majozi on social media, not something he does often

Thobeka posted a clip asking who is luckier, Cassper or their baby boy Khotso, and Cassper claimed it in the comment section

Many fans also took to the comment section of Thobeka’s post to let her know that both her boys are abundantly blessed

Cassper Nyovest does not always talk about his baby momma Thobeka Majozi on social media but when he does, it hits you right in the feels.

Taking to social media with sassy but sweet post, Cassper’s baby momma Thobeka posted a clip of herself, asking fans which out of her two men is the luckiest.

Yes, babes, know your worth!

Thobeka posted:

“I wonder who’s more lucky between Refiloe or Khotso. ”

Seeing Thobeka’s post, Cassper took to the comment section to let his woman know that he is the luckiest man alive to have her by his side:

@casspernyovest sweetly commented:

“Definitely me, ha ke tlo go utlwa ka daai laatie mo lefatseng!!!”

Fans also took to the comment section of Thobeka’s post to let her know what an absolute flame she is and who they believe is luckiest.

@sibzxmona commented:

“Refiloe is lucky, K baby is ever blessed ”

@grace_radipabe said:

“Definitely Refiloe, but Khotso. Okay both”

@raisibe_babili posted:

“Both of them are blessed ❤️❤️❤️”

