Bridesmaids and groomsmen have lit up social media with videos of their dance as they slugged it out with one another on the floor

Each bridesmaid and groomsmen battled on the dancefloor as money rained on them while they displayed their skills

Adorable videos of wedding dance have been making it online in recent times; people react positively to such contents

Bridesmaid and groomsmen were captured in adorable videos as they vibed to interesting Nigerian songs and wowed many on social media.

In the videos that were shared by @arewafamilyweddings, they proved to one another on the dancefloor that they came prepared.

Groomsmen and bridesmaid thrilled guests in adorable videos. Photo credit: @arewafamilyweddings

A young woman slugged it out with a man in the first video by displaying amazing dancing skills.

In the second video, another lady battle on the dancefloor with a young man. The bridesmaid and groomsman try to outdo each other. Money rained on the duo as other guests cheered them on.

Bridesmaid and groomsmen in subsequent videos also thrilled people who were present at the wedding.

Bride displays amazing dancing skills in video

In other news, a bride simply identified as Queen has got people talking online after displaying her dancing skills while slugging it out with her hubby on the dance floor.

As the couple danced to Naira Marley's Coming, the bride proved to her hubby that she came prepared. She bent down low as she twerked and got the guest screaming.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @marieswedding, one of the groomsmen made money rain on the couple and the bride went almost on her knees as she twerked in her big white gown.

Bride dances in the rain, the moment is ethereal

Briefly News previously reported that a bride got people talking on social media with a video of her traditional wedding in which she could be seen displaying amazing dance moves in the rain.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, it was drizzling already but the wife was undeterred as she showed the guests how talented she is on the dance floor.

Her bridal train could be seen cheering her on as the dance went on.

