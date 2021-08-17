Doctors Celebrate as Baby Born Weighing 400 Grams Turns 10 Years Old

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) doctors have excitedly marked 10 years since Baby Hope was born

The baby was born at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in August 2011, weighing 400 grams

The 10-year-old is now leading a normal and healthy life, according to the doctors at the hospital

In August 2011, baby Hope Obonyo was born at the Kenyatta National Hospital at 24 weeks, preterm weighing only 400 grams.

Doctors at KNH celebrating baby Hope Obonyo in 2013. Photo: Kenyatta National Hospital.

Source: UGC

The baby was then placed in an incubator for 30 days until she was 2.8kg. According to her parents, Hope's survival was pegged on the availability of an incubator at the facility.

"If it were not for the availability of the incubator, my baby would not have survived," Lawrence Obonyo said.

Kenyans took to Facebook to wish the little princes a happy birthday and commend the KNH staff for being part of the milestone.

Dorah Oluoch said:

"It was just the other day now Hope is 10 years old. Honestly, God is gracious. Happy birthday angel Hope, blow more candles until you grow toothless. Happy birthday."

Stella Githaiga:

"The great things that happen in KNH. Happy birthday Hope."

Silvia Ilere:

"Happy birthday baby Hope and congratulations team KNH for work well done, Baby Hope, thank you for giving us the opportunity to see you grow."

According to data by the Healthy Newborn Network, some 193,000 babies are born too soon each year in Kenya, and 13,300 children under five die due to direct preterm complications.

Doctors celebrate as premature baby born weighing 400g gains 3.5kgs

In a related story, Briefly News previously reported that doctors in a Kenyan hospital are beaming from ear to ear after achieving a rare medical milestone.

Medics from the hospital can proudly say they nurtured a baby who was born weighing only 400 grams till the little one grew to 3.5kg.

While addressing the press on Wednesday, the hospital’s management introduced little baby Jeremy Tubula, who was born at 25 weeks. For five months, doctors at the facility worked day and night to help the little one survive.

“Baby Jeremy was born at 25 weeks gestation with a birth weight of 400g. He has been nurtured and managed by our doctors to for five months to attain 3.5kg. This is phenomenal for the country and the region,” the hospital said.

Source: Briefly.co.za