Amazulu FC: Benni McCarthy Confirms Covid 19 Outbreak at the Club

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has confirmed that there has been an outbreak of Covid-19 cases at the club

According to the coach, this took place before their MTN8 match against Cape Town City and it affected them badly

A lot of players were not available for selection for AmaZulu, which may have affected their result on Sunday

Prior to the MTN8 quarter-finals, AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy disclosed that his team had been hit by a Covid-19 wave.

Over the weekend, Cape Town City defeated AmaZulu, inflicting the League runner-up a first-round knockout defeat, but Benni McCarthy has since disclosed the circumstances surrounding his side's early elimination.

Benni McCarthy says that there was a Covid-19 outbreak ahead of their MTN8 clash on Sunday.

Source: Instagram

The South African reports that according to McCarthy, no fewer than 11 players tested positive for Covid-19 and were thus ruled out of the match against Cape Town City FC.

“We had 11 players who tested positive for Covid-19 so they were self-isolating. They will be back at training and we will have everyone available but these guys have lost 10 days after having to isolate," said McCarthy according to a report by TimesLIVE.

McCarthy said AmaZulu drained him in their loss to City on 8 August, which came after two games in three hours in the KwaZulu-Natal Premiers Cup. However, the coach is looking forward to better days as they prepare for Champions League football.

The 2021/22 DStv Premiership season kicks off on Friday evening with Mamelodi Sundowns hosting AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

This season, both Benni McCarthy's team and Mamelodi Sundowns will compete in the CAF Champions League. Mamelodi Sundowns have been excused from the first round of qualifying, while AmaZulu will face Nyasa Big Bullets FC of Malawi.

