Bernard Parker Thinks That Kaizer Chiefs Are Going to Get Harder to Beat

Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker is impressed with how the squad is training under new coach Stuart Baxter

The veteran player thinks that the game against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 showed their improvement

Bernard Parker believes that the squad can grow more if they continue working harder under Coach Baxter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bernard Parker is already thrilled with how quickly the club has improved under Stuart Baxter. This comes after Amakhosi drew 2-2 with Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8, only to lose on penalties.

Parker was astounded by the Chiefs' performance on the day because he believes the team didn't take enough time to get used to the new structure of things.

Parker is impressed by Chiefs' response against Sundowns and believes the Soweto giants will be a difficult team to play against.

Bernard Parker is happy with how Kaizer Chiefs are coming along under Stuart Baxter. Image: @BernardParker

Source: Twitter

“I did not expect, now that we’ve reshuffled and have quite a few new inclusions, that we would learn so fast and click so fast,” said Parker to the Kaizer Chiefs media team.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“It’s good that we are getting to gel this fast. With the Kaizer Chiefs that gave the champions a problem, I believe we can grow further and be tough to beat,” said Parker.

In addition, the 35-year-old believes the Chiefs will soon revert to their former selves, particularly in terms of playing style and winning culture, according to The South African.

“There are a lot of signs that Amakhosi will be back soon in terms of the style of play and in terms of winning ways," he said. “It’s now up to us as players to keep our attitude and our game temperament levels up every time come match day."

Stuart Baxter only wants to focus on positives after Mamelodi Sundowns loss

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter wants to remain positive about his club even after they suffered a loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarter-final.

It was a match that was highly anticipated because of Kaizer Chiefs' rebuilding process. Mamelodi Sundowns dominated the beginning of the game and scored two goals in the first half. In the second half, Chiefs came alive and responded with two of their own.

New signing Keagan Dolly provided an assist that got all the fans excited. In the end, Sundowns won the game on penalties but Baxter didn't want the focus to be on the fact that Amakhosi lost.

Source: Briefly.co.za