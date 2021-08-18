Manchester City have been ranked as the most valuable team in the world after the top 10 list was revealed

City's value is understood to have been bolstered by the signing of midfielder Jack Grealish for a reported fee of £100 million

Paris Saint-Germain are the other team that have seen their value rise after landing Lionel Messi from Barcelona

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United have made the top 10 list of the world's most valuable teams.

The list is topped by reigning Premier League champions Manchester City with The Blues and Liverpool completing the top three.

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United have made the top 10 list of the world's most valuable teams.

According to Transfermarkt who compiled the list, City's squad value is estimated to be worth an astonishing £955.6 million.

Sun Sport reports the club's recent acquisition of midfielder Jack Grealish for a reported fee of £100 million saw their squad value skyrocket to the top.

The publication added PSG are the club to upset English supremacy on the charts, climbing to third following the stunning signing of six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

Chelsea are placed second on the listing, with the team's value estimated to be worth £898.2m, having been bolstered by the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5m.

Man United comes in at fourth with a combined squad value of £835.4 million which was boosted by the summer signings of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Liverpool, having bought just Ibrahima Konate this summer are ranked fifth with a value of £814 million.

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are down below in seventh and eighth having lost a number of high-profile players during the summer transfer window.

Here are the top 10 most valuable teams right now:

1. Man City (England) - £955.6m.

2. Chelsea (England) - £898m

3. PSG (France) - £894m

4. Man United (England) - £835m

5. Liverpool (England) - £814m

6. Bayern Munich (Germany) - £736m

7. Real Madrid (Spain) - £700m

8. Barcelona (Spain) - £694m

9. Atletico Madrid (Spain) - £656m

10. Tottenham Hotspur (England) - £633m

Source: Briefly.co.za