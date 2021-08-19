A health study in the UK has found that the protection from the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine weakens within three months against the Delta variant

The study revealed that around 90 days after the second jab of the vaccines were received, the efficacy significantly slipped

The US government, on the other hand, is now planning on giving out 'booster shots' in order to assist with the efficacy

A public health study done in the UK has revealed that the protection from two of the most common Covid-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca) weakens within three months against the Delta variant.

The Oxford University study found that just 90 days after receiving the second jab of either vaccine, the efficacy in preventing infections had slipped to 75% for the Pfizer vaccine and 61% for the AstraZeneca jab.

A British study has found that the efficacy of the two most commonly used Covid-19 vaccines is waning and the US government has decided on booster shots. Image: LUCA SOLA/AFP

According to Reuters, the above was based on over three million throat and nose swabs analysed. The report revealed that the decrease in efficacy was more noticeable in the 35 years and older age groups.

Oxford University Professor Sarah Walker revealed that the Pfizer vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine are still doing well against the Delta variant. Although there is no foreseeable drop in protection over time, it suggested that the efficacy of both shots may converge within four to five months after the second jab.

A report by SABC News revealed that the study highlighted that those who are still infected, despite receiving both jabs, are inclined to have a viral load almost the same as those who are unvaccinated with an infection.

Oxford University's study is in line with the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) analysis and follows the US government's plan to make Covid-19 booster shots widely available within the next few months.

Department of Health is reportedly ready to start vaccinating under-35s

Previously, Briefly News reported that Deputy Director-General of the Department of Health Dr Nicholas Crisp says the department is ready to start administrating the Covid-19 vaccine to individuals between the ages of 18 and 34 soon.

The initial announcement was that individuals under 35 would eligible to get the vaccine from 1 September. However, Crisp says the health sector is in the position to make vaccines available to this age group much sooner, according to SABC News.

Crisp added that a decision still needs to be made about opening up vaccines earlier than anticipated and that discussions are still to be held. He went on to say that the Department was ready to start vaccinating.

Source: Briefly.co.za