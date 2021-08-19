Former Gauteng Health CFO to Present Defence to SIU over PPE Contract

Kabelo Lehloenya, the former Gauteng Health Department chief financial officer, will present her defence on Thursday as she appears before the Special Tribunal

Lehloenya's submissions to the Special Tribunal highlight that she has denounced accusations of unlawful conduct whilst denying responsibility on the basis of being unaware of the occurrences

Lehloenya was discovered to be among the key signatories of the allegedly illegal multi-million-rand personal protective equipment contracts

On Thursday, the legal defence of former Health Department CFO in Gauteng Kabelo Lehloenya will be heard by the Special Tribunal as she opposes the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) civil recovery proceedings.

Lehloenya reportedly rejected allegations of illegal affairs in her presentations to the Tribunal. The submissions are relating to the issuing of a number of payments to service providers. Leola Structural Development and Beadica 423 CC allegedly received hundreds of millions of rand.

Former Gauteng Health CFO Kabelo Lehloenya's case will be heard by the Special Tribunal on Thursday. Image: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

She further argues that she was unaware and is thus unaccountable for the payments or the permitting of the payments.

Lehloenya was found to be a part of the key signatories of the so-called “unlawful” multi-million-rand personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts as they were distributed by the Gauteng government in the early stages of the pandemic.

Following reports by EWN, the SIU strives for the return of the money lost by the state. The PPE scandal additionally brought to light occurrences of fraud and corruption.

According to News24, Lehloenya was accused of signing off unconventional PPE contracts amounting to R2 billion.

