Sergio Aguero has rejected the chance to wear Lionel Messi's iconic number 10 jersey at Spanish side Barcelona

After 21 years at the Nou Camp, Lionel Messi left Barcelona and the Argentine has joined French side Paris Saint-Germain

Aguero on the other hand made the move to Barcelona from Manchester City where he won the League title last term

Sergio Aguero has reportedly turned down the chance to inherit Lionel Messi's iconic number 10 jersey at Spanish giants Barcelona following his departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

A countless number of Barcelona fans are still finding it difficult to come to terms that Lionel Messi has left the club considering what the Argentine did at the Camp Nou before his departure.

At the Nou Camp, Lionel Messi wore the iconic number 10 shirt for 13 seasons as he also inherited it from Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho.

Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi in action for Argentina.

Before moving to Barcelona, Sergio Aguero was wearing the number 10 jersey at Manchester City as he helped the Citizens to win the Premier League title last term before his exit.

According to the report on Mirror UK, Sergio Aguero is not ready to take on the number 10 shirt at Barcelona thereby picking number 19 as his choice.

The report added that Brazilian forward Philippe Coutinho has also rejected the number 10 jersey and as things stand, the shirt might not be used by any player for the 2021/22 season.

There have also been calls for Barcelona chiefs to retire the number 10 shirt at Barcelona as mark of respect for Lionel Messi who won everything at the Nou Camp.

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Spanish club Barcelona is now worth less than £1billion following the exit of club legend Lionel Messi who has moved on to join French club Paris Saint-Germain.

SunSport is reporting that the Argentine’s departure has cost the club a staggering £116million is now shaved off the club’s value.

The club’s net worth is set to be cut by 11 percent after the six-time Ballon d’Or winner was told he would no longer continue.

The Catalan club are valued at £1.07billion, but the statistics platform, BrandFinance, claims that the figures will fall by a boggling £116million as a direct consequence of Lionel Messi's exit.

Barcelona’s value will now slip to £960million, the third-highest valued club in the world after previously being in second place.

