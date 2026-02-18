Roedean School’s board chair has reportedly resigned following findings of leadership failures in a controversial tennis match

An independent investigation uncovered poor planning and governance gaps that affected student activities

Interim leadership has been appointed as the school begins a stabilisation phase to restore confidence and implement reforms

More heads continue to roll at Roedean School of Girls in South Africa after the tennis fixture debacle between the school and fellow Johannesburg girls’ school King David.

Findings into why Roedean School and King David failed to play the tennis match have been released. Image:@roedeanschoolsa

Source: Facebook

The controversy followed Roedean’s forfeiture of the match, with initial reports suggesting that the fact that King David was a Jewish school had contributed to the fixture not taking place. These reports were denied by Roedean, which subsequently led to the resignation of the principal of the school and an apology being issued to King David.

Roedean School probe results

According to the Mail and Guardian, fresh investigations have been conducted, and new developments have emerged with the resignation of Roedean’s board chairperson. An independent forensic probe found several leadership failures at the school that led to the 3 February tennis match failing to take place as planned.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The results of the probe, released to parents on Monday, 16 February, stated that grievances and concerns raised by students before the tennis match were not handled properly. Leadership protocols were not followed in accordance with the school’s governance guidelines.

The investigation further found that the tennis fixture clashed with academic workshops, highlighting poor planning and a lack of proper leadership from the school board. Hours after the investigation findings were disclosed, board chairman Dale Quaker stepped down from his position.

Interim leadership appointed at Roedean School

In a separate update, the board explained that Quaker’s resignation followed careful consideration of the pressures the recent period had placed on him and his family. Public commentary, the board noted, had crossed unacceptable limits and affected their safety and well-being.

Thembi Mazibuko has been appointed interim chairperson, with Claudia Bickford-Smith named deputy interim chairperson. The board has entered a three-month stabilisation phase focused on strengthening governance, implementing the investigation’s recommendations, and rebuilding confidence within the school community.

Phase 2 of the investigation is now underway and will examine broader governance, policy, and decision-making processes, including identifying root causes and accountability mechanisms. This phase is expected to conclude within two weeks. The school confirmed it remains in discussions with King David and the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa.

The tennis fixture row involves two Johannesburg school, King David and Roedean School. Image:@kingdavid

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD)released a statement after the school's apology. The statement was issued by Guteng Chair Danny Mofsowitz.

''Roedean has issued an apology for its refusal to participate in a tennis match against King David, a Jewish School. King David has accepted this apology as closure to this incident. The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has worked closely with the South African Board of Jewish Education (SABJE) throughout this matter and welcomes Roedean's apology.

'' We look forward to Roedean acting on their commitment to turn this unfortunate incident into a meaningful learning opportunity for the entire school community. Antisemitism has no place in our country.''

Siya Kolisi reflects on his youthful life

Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi has shared a candid message with his younger self, one that speaks to growth, discipline, and redemption.

As the 34-year-old prepares to mark his 100th Test cap for South Africa, he took a moment to reflect on the choices that shaped his career and character, both good and bad.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News