The Olympic Village in Milano has run out of free protection just three days into the Winter Games, causing concern among athletes and organisers

The allocation of condoms this year was drastically reduced from previous Games, leaving thousands of competitors without access to essential supplies

Fans and athletes took to social media to react, with the shortage quickly becoming a global talking point and trending topic

The 2026 Winter Olympics have been hit with an unexpected problem after condoms ran out within a remarkably short period. The global showpiece, being held in Milano, Italy, roared into life on Friday, 6 February.

A week after South African actress Charlize Theron delivered a powerful speech at the opening ceremony, the Games have been rocked by an unusual off-field crisis.

It is understood that the number of condoms was reduced from an initial planned 300,000 to a mere 10,000. Reports from Italy indicate that more than 10,000 free condoms were used within a record three days, meaning the Olympic Village could soon be without supplies unless authorities implement a contingency plan.

According to La Stampa, an Italian newspaper, an anonymous athlete said:

“The supplies ran out in just three days. They promised us more will arrive, but who knows when.”

Other athletes reportedly placed the blame on organisers for allocating fewer condoms compared to previous editions. In Paris, there was an allocation of 300,000 condoms, while reports suggest this year’s Winter Games received significantly fewer. This year’s event has fewer than 3,000 athletes in attendance, compared to around 10,500 at the Paris Olympics two years ago.

Last week, the governor of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, confirmed that condoms were indeed provided free to athletes in the Olympic Village, in line with established Olympic practice. He explained that the initiative began at the 1988 Seoul Olympics as a way of raising awareness about safe sex among young people.

Winter Olympics 2026 protection shortage sparks debate

Social media was abuzz on Saturday, 14 February, as fans from around the world reacted to the trending story.

@LawlessKO wrote:

“Wild thing is this happens at every Olympics and they've never just got more beforehand.”

@WorldDailyFeed posted:

“10,000 in three days?!”

@lihle said:

“The athletes are clearly training for endurance in every category.”

@HarryJo90511390 commented:

“They don't work on stamina just to be the best in the world at their sports.”

@europolusa suggested:

“Most take them as souvenirs.”

Olympic Village drama continues

The Games have not lacked drama. A Norwegian athlete who won bronze also grabbed headlines after admitting live on television that he had cheated on his girlfriend of six months, three months ago.

While competition on the snow and ice continues, it appears the Olympic Village remains just as eventful behind the scenes.

