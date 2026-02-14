A South African influencer said January gives car buyers more power at dealerships due to lower demand and leftover stock from the festive season rush

Buyers are urged to research thoroughly and compare multiple offers before signing any contract at a dealership early in the year

The advice encourages negotiation and multiple test drives on long-term ownership goals before committing to monthly instalments on a new vehicle

A South African influencer from Cape Town has people rethinking their car-buying plans after sharing truths about purchasing a vehicle at the start of the year.

Mzansi influencer shared how prospective car buyers can get good deals if they choose to wait for January. Images: @sboshmafu

Source: TikTok

The content creator, known as @sboshmafu, posted the advice on 10 February 2026 and explained why January could be the smartest time to walk into a dealership. The post broke down what buyers should know before signing anything. This includes negotiation tactics to understanding demand cycles.

The influencer emphasised that the car price on the window is not final. According to the clip, dealerships are often eager to close deals early in the year because demand drops after the festive season. This creates room to negotiate.

Why January could work in your favour

Many buyers use bonuses to upgrade their vehicles in November and December. That rush means dealerships move large volumes before Christmas. When January arrives, the pace slows down. Sales targets still exist, but customers are scarce.

Leftover stock from the previous year also becomes a huge factor. Dealers want to remove older models from the floor to make space for new arrivals. These cars usually have low mileage and come at reduced prices.

The influencer urged her followers to prepare before stepping into any showroom. She said that buyers should know their budget. She also highlighted that they should list non-negotiables such as safety features, fuel efficiency, and service plans. According to her, walking in informed changes the power dynamic as sales consultants are trained to upsell, and oftentimes, they win. Knowledge keeps emotions in check.

@sboshmafu posted the clip on TikTok and it had over 17,000 likes at the time of this report.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds the advice

Briefly News compiled comments from her TikTok post below:

@Darkskinkeeks commented:

“Me with no driver's license plus bad credit, taking notes.”

@peo.kim💗| Lifestyle creator wrote:

“Me with no money in my account, reading and assimilating every slide.🤣”

@Kashiefa Brandt said:

“All I'm getting is start shopping between November and December, and purchase in January.😂 Now I have to wait until next year to get a new car.”

@Wiaan Dirkse wrote:

“I bought both my cars in January.😂 I got good deals.”

@Khalipha Ntloko said:

“I bought my Mercedes at the end of January last year. Mercedes paid for my first year of comprehensive insurance, and I got two years' worth of services included on a used car. January is where it’s at.🙂‍↕️”

@Favoured shared:

“I agree. I got a great deal as well in my January purchase.”

A screen shot of the video in which she shared the tips. Image: @sboshmafu

Source: TikTok

