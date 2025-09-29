Aseza Limelintaka was reportedly fired from her job as a garage cashier after her employer allegedly found her car purchase suspicious

The employer also allegedly asked Aseza for her bank statements, as he didn't believe she could afford the vehicle

Some social media commentators were upset by Aseza's dismissal, while others shared their confusion

On 2 July, 2025, Briefly News reported that a Cape Town-based Shell garage cashier named Aseza Limelintaka was suspended after she bought herself a second-hand car. Her purchase left her employer, Shiraaz Patel, suspicious and demanding her bank statements. Months later, Aseza was allegedly fired from her job after much confusion.

Radio personality Thabo Baloyi shared an update on the case on his TikTok account on 29 September, 2025, relaying the latest information provided by News24. Thabo reminded the online community that Aseza had been saving for a car and had been approved for a loan from a bank. After using her new car as a mode of transportation to work, Shiraaz allegedly wondered how Aseza could afford the vehicle with her salary.

Thabo said in his video that Aseza agreed to provide Shiraaz with her bank statements, and he found nothing questionable. However, he still told her that he couldn't trust her.

"He gave her an ultimatum: She had to resign or they would demote her. She would be a petrol attendant and move away from the cashier's desk."

According to News24, both parties reached a settlement, where Aseza would stop working at the Maitland Shell garage, receive a three-month salary, have her car loan paid off, and receive counselling services. Not long after their agreement, Aseza was told to report for work, which confused her and left her questioning the agreement.

Last week, she allegedly received a letter of termination.

South Africans share their outrage

After hearing that the woman was allegedly fired, many internet users from the online crowd headed to the comment section. While some thought Aseza should take legal action, others shared similar incidents they or someone they know experienced.

@_pauline_matthews_ told the public:

"This happened to my husband years ago. He had an investigation after buying a new motorbike. They did not find anything suspicious, but it is not nice working for a company that accuses you of stealing."

@custar_wox added under the post:

"My friend who works at a petrol station says once every six weeks, they do random lie detector tests, asking them if they have ever stolen from the petrol station, or if they know of people stealing from the business, etc."

@theenlightenedone1994 shared their opinion:

"This falls under wrongful termination. She should sue the petrol station."

@shantell.van.der wondered about the boss, writing:

"Why would he not want his staff to grow and achieve things?"

@pngqondo said in the comments:

"Imagine underpaying me, thinking I’ll suffer, and then being mad when I’m actually surviving."

@user6284545612136 questioned the words exchanged between the employer and his employee and asked:

"Something is fishy here. What kind of flimsy agreement/settlement leads to confusion about something as simple as 'am I still employed or am I unemployed but getting a settlement?'"

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

