Kind Policewoman Breastfeeds Abandoned Baby She Found Crying

A policewoman has melted hearts as a result of her kind gesture towards an abandoned, malnourished child

The female officer who was working overtime on guard duty had received a call from a children's hospital requesting her attention

On getting there, the officer came across the crying 6-month old kid and breastfed him upon being permitted by the hospital caretaker

A female police officer has showcased a rare kind gesture to a baby she didn't have any prior relationship with.

Goal Cast reports that the Argentinian policewoman breastfed a crying abandoned and malnourished baby she came in contact with at a children's hospital.

The female officer was working overtime on guard when she demonstrated the kind act Photo Credit: Goal cast

Source: UGC

According to the report, the lady identified as Celeste Jaqueline Ayala happened to be working overtime guard duty with her partner, Marcos Heredia when a children hospital requested their attention.

Ayala on getting to Children’s Hospital of La Plata, Argentina witnessed a couple have their 6 children separated from them due to signs of abandonment.

It was also stated that the kids - ranging from 6 months to 9 years of age - had to be separated from their parents as the couple were jobless, had addictions problems and were leaving in poor conditions.

It was while Ayala escorted the kids to receive care that one of them who is 6 months old burst into crying.

Moved by the teary baby, the officer had requested permission from the caretaker to breastfeed the child.

The young lady then hugged and breastfed the child upon being granted permission.

Ayala explains why she breastfed the baby

Speaking with Cornica, the lady said seeing the kid wail broke her soul and made her shed tears as she is a mother herself.

“When the children arrived at the hospital, and we saw their situation, we could not stop crying. The kids would cry and we would cry… later the children calmed down, and we played with them.

“I noticed that he was hungry, as he was putting his hand into his mouth, so I asked to hug him and breastfeed him.

“It was a sad moment, it broke my soul seeing him like this, society should be sensitive to the issues affecting children, it cannot keep happening.”

It is noteworthy that the lady's kind gesture which took place in 2018 was recorded by her partner on the overtime guard duty.

Source: Briefly.co.za