Photo of the hilltop mansion belonging to General Ibrahim Babangida has stirred up conversations on Facebook

While many people appreciated the beauty of the building, others wanted to know how it is being maintained

The pictures also revealed the amazing classy designs put into the building's interior that separate it from many

Photos of Ibrahim Babangida's popular Hilltop mansion in Minna have surfaced online with many reactions.

The photos taken by Ovation Magazine show both the interior and exterior views of the house that have amazed many online.

Everything looks classy

Sharing screenshots from the Magazine on Facebook, Ayo Oyeniyi claimed the mansion was given to the former head of state by a construction company called Julius Berger.

He wondered if Babangida will be moving into the house anytime in the future. The snaps also show well-tendered lawns.

In front of the main building is a big fount with multiple sprouts providing water. Pieces of plush furniture with gold colour adorn a living room.

Briefly NEws compiled some of the reactions to the post below:

Patrick A. Okohue said:

"For this mansion to survive, it has to be turned to an hotel in future, otherwise it will become home to rats, lizards and other reptiles in the near future."

Adekunle Idris Abdulraheem said:

"Which money are they using to maintain this house."

Gabriel Adewumi Adegoke said:

"Paradise mansion, time will tell."

Abiodun Olugbenga Ogundiran said:

"I love the garden too especially that area where there are plenty trees..."

Source: Briefly.co.za