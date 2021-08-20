The South African digital community is impressed by an ambitious local guy who shared photographs to show his developments to transform his home

@Calvin_Lalela says he demolished his old shack to build a new one and he showed the exterior and interior designs

South Africans are praising him for having a bright future as he looks to live a comfortable life in his own space

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Another proud and ambitious local guy has displayed a number of changes in his life and says he is only starting. @Calvin_Lalela is busy transforming his shack into a beautiful home.

He took to social media to share a number of photographs, detailing a number of changes he is slowly making to live a comfortable life.

Judging the pictures, the Twitter account holder has worked hard on the exterior and interior designs of his beautiful and well-decorated shack. South Africans are happy for him and many are interested as far as the developments are concerned and how far along he is.

A local man has inspired his social media followers. Image: @Calvin_Lalela/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Village_Prince said:

“Nice work. Should've insulated. Keeps the cold and heat out plus limits noise.”

@HamieChauke said:

“Did you destroy the zozo on frame 1 and build a new 1? Masenke on frame 1 and 2 are not the same and are not standing the same.”

@Calvin_Lalela said:

“Yes I've destroyed the whole zozo and started a new one coz the guy didn't want to use mazenke a khale.”

@Lindziii said:

“Maybe it's my eyes, pictures are not from the same dwelling.”

@LadyHunybee said:

“It’s the ceiling for me and it’s very neat.”

@Maboko_Mashego said:

“Big up. How much are stands and how big?”

@Superior Mosotho said:

“You started, my brother. That's the important part!!.”

@uZwide said:

“Bro this is amazing phela.”

Mzansi is blown away by the stunning shack: “This is very beautiful”

Still on building shacks, Briefly News reported that a young man stunned social media users when he unveiled photos of a shack that has been beautifully renovated.

Twitter user K U L A N I (@kulanicool) shared the images and tweeps were left speechless as it caught many by surprise.

It was clear to see the homeowner took immense pride in the abode, as it featured incredible curb appeal - a splendid front garden with a covered patio.

The exterior offered a taste of what was to follow as the interior boasted luxury design and finishes.

Source: Briefly.co.za