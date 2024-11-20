Sha Sha shared a behind-the-scenes video of her latest track, Ndawana , featuring Kelvin Momo and Sykes, marking her first release after a hiatus

The BET Award winner celebrated the song's success, which garnered 1.5 million YouTube views, and showcased the music video preparation on Instagram

Fans praised her dedication, expressing admiration for her work and the song's beauty

Zimbabwean-born Amapiano star Sha Sha gave her fans and followers a sneak peek of the behind-the-scenes of her latest track, Ndawana, which features Kelvin Momo and Sykes.

Sha Sha posted a video showing the making of her music video, 'Ndawana'. Image: shashaofficial1

Source: Instagram

Sha Sha shares video from her new song

Award-winning Amapiano star Sha Sha shared a BTS video showing fans the making of her latest music video, which features Kelvin Momo and Sykes. The song, the singer's first release after a long hiatus, is a hit among music lovers.

Taking to her Instagram page, the BET Award winner, who previously celebrated the song hitting 1.5 million YouTube views, shared the video. The now-viral clip shows the preparations for the music video, including hair, makeup and wardrobe. She captioned the video:

"Thank you so much for the love you guys are showing Ndawana 😊❤️ Keep streaming much love ❤️"

Fans react to Sha Sha's BTS footage

Social media users loved seeing the effort and preparation that went into one of the hottest music videos. Many praised Sha Sha for her hard work.

@talentsaunyama said:

"Literally playing it right now🔥👏"

@marangtladi commented:

"It’s a very beautiful song😍"

@stm_489 added:

"Beautiful photoshoot my favourite amapiano queen Sha Sha❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥😍"

@everistomasarirevu wrote:

"You look gud babe 😚..... If she finishes the lyrics Imma tell my dad to go bath 😢"

@officialblesser commented:

"Have been listening to Your Music 🎵 Its 🔥🔥 am Your fellow artist from Africa Zambia 🇿🇲"

