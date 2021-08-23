Who is Daniel Craig’s wife? Everything to know about Rachel Weisz

Who is Rachel Weisz married to? When you marry someone famous, people may forget who you are and only link you to your celebrity spouse. That may be the case for Daniel Craig’s wife, Rachel Weisz, considering that her husband is the famous James Bond in several films. However, Rachel is a phenomenal woman who has achieved so much on her own.

Rachel Weisz attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Rachel Weisz has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades. Other than Daniel Craig, the gorgeous and talented academy-winning actress has dated other celebrities. Here is everything to know about the personal and career life of Daniel Craig’s wife, Rachel.

Rachel Weisz's profile

Full name : Rachel Hannah Weisz

: Rachel Hannah Weisz Date of birth : 7th March, 1970

: 7th March, 1970 Place of birth : Westminster, London

: Westminster, London Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Rachel Weisz age : 51 years as of 2021

: 51 years as of 2021 Nationality : British, American

: British, American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Mother : Edith Ruth (1933–2016)

: Edith Ruth (1933–2016) Fathe r: George Weisz (1929–2020)

r: George Weisz (1929–2020) Religion : Raised Jew

: Raised Jew Schools attended : North London Collegiate School, Benenden School, St Paul's Girls School, Trinity Hall, Cambridge

: North London Collegiate School, Benenden School, St Paul's Girls School, Trinity Hall, Cambridge Rachel Weisz height : 1.68 m (5 ft 6)

: 1.68 m (5 ft 6) Weight : 57 kilograms (125 lbs)

: 57 kilograms (125 lbs) Body measurements (Bust/Bra Size: Waist: Hips) : 34B: 24 inches: 35.5 inches

: 34B: 24 inches: 35.5 inches Shoe size 5.5-6

5.5-6 Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Relationship status : Married

: Married Spouse : Daniel Craig

: Daniel Craig Children : 2

: 2 Occupation : Actress, fashion model, voice actor

: Actress, fashion model, voice actor Famous for: Her numerous acting roles and being Daniel Craig’s second wife

Rachel Weisz's biography

Rachel Weisz attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Born in Westminster, London, Rachel grew up in Hampstead Garden Suburb. Her father was a Hungarian-Jewish mechanical engineer, while her mother was a teacher-turned-psychotherapist from Vienna, Austria. Rachel Weisz’s parents immigrated to the United Kingdom as children around 1938, before World War II, to escape the Nazis.

Does Rachel Weisz have a twin sister?

No. However, Hannah has a younger sister, Anna Alexandra Minnie Weisz, who was born in December 1972. Minnie is a photographer and visual artist specializing in the camera obscura and adapts the technique to turn entire rooms into cameras

What is Rachel Weisz's ethnicity?

Weisz is of mixed ancestry. Her maternal grandfather, Alexander Teich, had Austrian-Jewish roots, while the grandmother's ancestry was Italian Roman Catholic. She describes her mother as Austrian/Croatian/Italian and her father as Hungarian. A British citizen by birth, Weisz became a naturalized US citizen in 2011.

Education

Rachel went to North London Collegiate School before Benenden School, where she studied for only one year. After that, she transferred to St Paul's Girls School, where she completed her A-levels. She joined Trinity Hall, Cambridge, to study English and graduated with upper second-class honours. She appeared in several student dramatic productions at school and even co-founded a student drama group called Cambridge Talking Tongues, among other activities.

Career

Daniel Craig's wife's photos confirm that she is indeed an "English rose". Rachel started modelling when she was 14 years old. What made Rachel Weisz famous? The Constant Gardener movie (2005) is what established her in the front rank of British actors.

Rachel Weisz's movies

Rachel Weisz seen on the set of the Amazon series Dead Ringers on August 09, 2021 in New York City, New York. Photo: RCF/MEGA/GC Images

Rachel started acting on the British stage and television in the early 1990s. How old was Rachel Weisz when she filmed The Mummy? Rachel’s film breakthrough was when she starred as Evelyn Carnahan in the Hollywood action film, The Mummy, in 1999, at the age of 29 years. Her popular movies, documentaries, and TV shows include:

1992: Advocates II

1999: Sunshine

2000: Beautiful Creatures

2002: About a Boy

2004: Envy

2009: Agora

2011: 360

2013: Oz the Great and Powerful

2015: Youth

2016: Denial

2018:The Favourite

2021: Black Widow

Other than TV shows and movies, Weisz has played numerous theater roles. She also has a production firm that released films such as Disobedience (2017).

Rachel Weisz's awards

Rachel served as a muse to fashion designer Narciso Rodriguez and was named L'Oréal's 2010 global ambassador. She has also been featured on the covers of magazines, such as Vogue. Rachel Weisz 2020 presenter of Golden Globe Awards has received various awards of her own the London Critics' Circle Award, Golden Globe Award, BAFTA, and Laurence Olivier Award.

Is Daniel Craig still married to Rachel Weisz?

Actors Daniel Craig (L) and Rachel Weisz attend the 7th Annual Governors Awards honoring Spike Lee, Gena Rowlands and Debbie Reynolds. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Yes, Daniel and Rachel are still married. How long have Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig been married? Daniel Wroughton Craig married Rachel on 22nd June, 2011, in a private ceremony in New York City. They have been married for ten years now.

Daniel and Rachel started dating in December 2010, although they knew each other since working together on Les Grandes Horizontales (1994). Rachel has been romantically linked to Ben Miller (1991-1993), Dominic Anciano (1993-1996), Alessandro Nivola (1997), Neil Morrissey (1998-2000), Sam Mendes (2000-2001), and Darren Aronofsky (2001-2010).

How many wives has Daniel Craig? Before marrying Rachel, Daniel married actress Fiona Loudon, in 1992 but they divorced in 1994. Therefore, Mr. Craig has only one wife now, Rachel.

Rachel Weisz's children

Rachel has a son, Henry Change Aronofsky (born in New York City in May 2006), from the filmmaker and producer Darren Aronofsky. She was engaged to Darren in 2005, but they separated in 2010. Daniel and Rachel Weisz's daughter was born on 1st September, 2018. Rachel is also a stepmother to Daniel Craig's child that he had with Fiona, Ella Craig.

Net worth

Rachel Weisz arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rachel's wealth is worth approximately $36 million. Her primary source of income is her successful acting career.

Rachel Weisz has established herself as an actress with unmatched potential. She has worked hard to be where she is; therefore, there is so much to her than being Daniel Craig’s wife. She even has a tattoo of a ladder on her hip, which may symbolize her steps to become a household name.

