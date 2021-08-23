Who is Daniel Craig’s wife? Everything to know about Rachel Weisz
Who is Rachel Weisz married to? When you marry someone famous, people may forget who you are and only link you to your celebrity spouse. That may be the case for Daniel Craig’s wife, Rachel Weisz, considering that her husband is the famous James Bond in several films. However, Rachel is a phenomenal woman who has achieved so much on her own.
Rachel Weisz has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades. Other than Daniel Craig, the gorgeous and talented academy-winning actress has dated other celebrities. Here is everything to know about the personal and career life of Daniel Craig’s wife, Rachel.
Rachel Weisz's profile
- Full name: Rachel Hannah Weisz
- Date of birth: 7th March, 1970
- Place of birth: Westminster, London
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Rachel Weisz age: 51 years as of 2021
- Nationality: British, American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Mother: Edith Ruth (1933–2016)
- Father: George Weisz (1929–2020)
- Religion: Raised Jew
- Schools attended: North London Collegiate School, Benenden School, St Paul's Girls School, Trinity Hall, Cambridge
- Rachel Weisz height: 1.68 m (5 ft 6)
- Weight: 57 kilograms (125 lbs)
- Body measurements (Bust/Bra Size: Waist: Hips): 34B: 24 inches: 35.5 inches
- Shoe size 5.5-6
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Relationship status: Married
- Spouse: Daniel Craig
- Children: 2
- Occupation: Actress, fashion model, voice actor
- Famous for: Her numerous acting roles and being Daniel Craig’s second wife
Rachel Weisz's biography
Born in Westminster, London, Rachel grew up in Hampstead Garden Suburb. Her father was a Hungarian-Jewish mechanical engineer, while her mother was a teacher-turned-psychotherapist from Vienna, Austria. Rachel Weisz’s parents immigrated to the United Kingdom as children around 1938, before World War II, to escape the Nazis.
Does Rachel Weisz have a twin sister?
No. However, Hannah has a younger sister, Anna Alexandra Minnie Weisz, who was born in December 1972. Minnie is a photographer and visual artist specializing in the camera obscura and adapts the technique to turn entire rooms into cameras
What is Rachel Weisz's ethnicity?
Weisz is of mixed ancestry. Her maternal grandfather, Alexander Teich, had Austrian-Jewish roots, while the grandmother's ancestry was Italian Roman Catholic. She describes her mother as Austrian/Croatian/Italian and her father as Hungarian. A British citizen by birth, Weisz became a naturalized US citizen in 2011.
Education
Rachel went to North London Collegiate School before Benenden School, where she studied for only one year. After that, she transferred to St Paul's Girls School, where she completed her A-levels. She joined Trinity Hall, Cambridge, to study English and graduated with upper second-class honours. She appeared in several student dramatic productions at school and even co-founded a student drama group called Cambridge Talking Tongues, among other activities.
Career
Daniel Craig's wife's photos confirm that she is indeed an "English rose". Rachel started modelling when she was 14 years old. What made Rachel Weisz famous? The Constant Gardener movie (2005) is what established her in the front rank of British actors.
Rachel Weisz's movies
Rachel started acting on the British stage and television in the early 1990s. How old was Rachel Weisz when she filmed The Mummy? Rachel’s film breakthrough was when she starred as Evelyn Carnahan in the Hollywood action film, The Mummy, in 1999, at the age of 29 years. Her popular movies, documentaries, and TV shows include:
- 1992: Advocates II
- 1999: Sunshine
- 2000: Beautiful Creatures
- 2002: About a Boy
- 2004: Envy
- 2009: Agora
- 2011: 360
- 2013: Oz the Great and Powerful
- 2015: Youth
- 2016: Denial
- 2018:The Favourite
- 2021: Black Widow
Other than TV shows and movies, Weisz has played numerous theater roles. She also has a production firm that released films such as Disobedience (2017).
Rachel Weisz's awards
Rachel served as a muse to fashion designer Narciso Rodriguez and was named L'Oréal's 2010 global ambassador. She has also been featured on the covers of magazines, such as Vogue. Rachel Weisz 2020 presenter of Golden Globe Awards has received various awards of her own the London Critics' Circle Award, Golden Globe Award, BAFTA, and Laurence Olivier Award.
Is Daniel Craig still married to Rachel Weisz?
Yes, Daniel and Rachel are still married. How long have Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig been married? Daniel Wroughton Craig married Rachel on 22nd June, 2011, in a private ceremony in New York City. They have been married for ten years now.
Daniel and Rachel started dating in December 2010, although they knew each other since working together on Les Grandes Horizontales (1994). Rachel has been romantically linked to Ben Miller (1991-1993), Dominic Anciano (1993-1996), Alessandro Nivola (1997), Neil Morrissey (1998-2000), Sam Mendes (2000-2001), and Darren Aronofsky (2001-2010).
How many wives has Daniel Craig? Before marrying Rachel, Daniel married actress Fiona Loudon, in 1992 but they divorced in 1994. Therefore, Mr. Craig has only one wife now, Rachel.
Rachel Weisz's children
Rachel has a son, Henry Change Aronofsky (born in New York City in May 2006), from the filmmaker and producer Darren Aronofsky. She was engaged to Darren in 2005, but they separated in 2010. Daniel and Rachel Weisz's daughter was born on 1st September, 2018. Rachel is also a stepmother to Daniel Craig's child that he had with Fiona, Ella Craig.
Net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rachel's wealth is worth approximately $36 million. Her primary source of income is her successful acting career.
Rachel Weisz has established herself as an actress with unmatched potential. She has worked hard to be where she is; therefore, there is so much to her than being Daniel Craig’s wife. She even has a tattoo of a ladder on her hip, which may symbolize her steps to become a household name.
