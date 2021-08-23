The University of Fort Hare (UFH) is planning to suspend operations on Wednesday, 25 August, in honour of the recently murdered Nosicelo Mtebeni

23-year-old Mtebeni was allegedly killed by her 25-year-old boyfriend who appeared in court on Monday, 23 August

The university will be hosting a memorial day for the final-year law student which will be live-streamed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nosicelo Mtebeni's tertiary education facility the University of Fort Hare (UFH) will be suspending its academics and other operations on Wednesday, 25 August, in order to mourn her death. The 23-year-old was brutally murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend.

The university will be holding a memorial service on the same day which will be live-streamed. The institute also revealed that its Women's Month programme will now diverge a bit from what was planned initially in order to honour Mtebeni.

The University of Fort Hare is planning to hold a day of mourning in honour of Nosicelo Mtebeni, just two days after her murder accused appeared in court. Image: Nosicelo Mtebeni

Source: Facebook

Mtebeni's 25-year-old partner has been accused of her vicious murder and appeared before the East London Magistrate's Court on Monday, 23 August, where the case was postponed until 28 September.

Mtebeni's family is traumatised by her murder and believed that she was the family's glimmer of light. A family spokesperson stated that they looked at her as the light that would change the family's situation.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The community of Mtebeni's home village of Khauoe learnt of her death online. One of the community members made calls for the public to not share the gruesome images of Mtebeni's body through social media, according to SABC News.

A report by News24 revealed that students, as well as gender activist groups, are planning to protest outside the magistrate's court where the murder accused is expected to appear. The institution believes that the protest is a response to grief, anger and outrage.

South Africans use their social media platforms to demand #JusticeForNosicelo

Previously, Briefly News reported that South Africans took to the internet using the hashtag #JusticeForNosicelo. They are demanding justice following the news of Nosicelo Mtebeni's brutal murder.

The fact that this took place during Women's Month places the safety of women at university under the spotlight.

Briefly News takes a look at what Mzanzi is saying about the matter

@Busisiw88862505:

"I'm so sorry you cried for help and no one came. I'm so sorry. You begged him to stop but he Never did. Rest easy Angel."

@Abyred6:

"A similar case was happening at our flat and these guys said not on our watch we waited there reprimanding the guy till police came to break down the door. Stop saying it's between two people if you can't intervene call the cops, you can do so anonymously!!! #JusticeForNosicelo"

Source: Briefly.co.za