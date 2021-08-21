“Rest Easy Angel”: Social Media Demands #JusticeForNosicelo

Social media users have taken to the internet to demand justice for Nosicelo Mtebeni who was brutally murdered

The 23-year-old law student was allegedly brutally murdered by her boyfriend

Social media users are furious that this crime took place particularly when the country should be observing Women's Month

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media users have taken to the internet using the hashtag #JusticeForNosicelo. They are demanding justice following the news of Nosicelo Mtebeni's brutal murder.

The fact that this took place during Women's Month places the safety of women at university under the spotlight.

Nosicelo Mtebeni was brutally murdered sparking a public outcry. Photo credit: @MamelodiBeacon, @jaent27

Source: Twitter

Briefly News takes a look at what Mzanzi is saying about the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Busisiw88862505:

"I'm so sorry you cried for help and no one came. I'm so sorry You begged him to Stop but he Never did. Rest easy Angel❤"

@Abyred6:

"A similar case was happening at our flat and these guys said not on our watch we waited there reprimanding the guy till police came to break down the door. Stop saying it's between two people if you can't intervene call the cops u can do so anonymously!!! #JusticeForNosicelo"

Phumlani_PrEP:

"I am really bothered to learn that the suspect's housemates could hear her asking for help and the noises from her beating up and thought it was their "usual fights."

The fact that no one intervened, even a knock on the door would've made a difference."

Nzimande condemns murder of Fort Hare student during Women's Month

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has released a statement in which he expresses how saddened he is by the brutal murder of Nosicelo Mtebeni.

The 23-year-old LLB student was murdered by her alleged boyfriend who has been arrested and will appear in court on Monday.

Nzimande was particularly distraught that the murder took place in a month where South Africa should be celebrating women.

The higher education minister has full confidence in the legal system to deal with the matter in a timely manner.

Calls for Police Minister Bheki Cele's resignation: 'Crime statistics are abnormal'

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is making a loud call for the dismissal of Minister of Police Bheki Cele on the heels of the announcement of the crime statistics covering the first quarter of 2021/22 on Friday.

Cele released the quarterly crime figures covering the period 1 April to 30 June this year, in Pretoria, SABC News reports.

There were notable increases in violent and contact crimes, including house and business robberies and hijackings.

Source: Briefly.co.za