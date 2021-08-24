“Anything You Want, Baby”: Woman Shows Off Spoils From Bae, Mzansi Super 'Jelly’

A local woman is the talk of Mzansi after heading online to share snaps of her fancy new presents

The spoils were a super thoughtful gift from her boyfriend and many local ladies were left wishing for a generous man just like hers

Mzansi's women took to the comments section and shared their adorable reactions to the social media flex

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local woman has social media users feeling super envious after sharing snaps of the luxurious gifts from her man. The lucky lady says her boyfriend let her pick out whatever she wanted and she could not help but flaunt the spoils online.

A local woman has social media users jealous after sharing snaps of all the presents from her boyfriend. Images: @Fowziyah_Abdul/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @Fowziyah_Abdul showed off the expensive-looking black shades, clutch purse and caramel coloured bucket hat. Each item was also beautifully accented by a gold emblem.

"My boyfriend said anything you want baby, ” she sweetly captioned the post.

Mzansi took to the comments section and many local ladies were hilariously fed up about constantly having to pray for such a thoughtful man. Others, however, were just happy to see another sister prosper in love.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out some of the cute comments below:

@mtshali_bulelwa said:

"Father can you hear meeee?!??"

@kurisayn said:

"Cute pictures like this make me so happy..."

@lediphatela said:

"Pls I need to get those shades soon."

@NjabulisoZulu said:

"Akakuzwa kahle mntaka ma."

Another thoughtful boyfriend

In related #realtionship news, Briefly News previously reported that a local woman has social media buzzing after sharing snaps of the cute gifts from her very thoughtful partner. It seems the boyfriend wanted to make her day with the girls extra special and decided to leave a few appropriate treats.

Heading online, @sisanda_aluta shared the super heartwarming post.

"My man woke me up with flowers, breakfast and mimosas for the girl," she captioned the pics along with a big white heart.

In the pic, the woman's colourful bouquet of flowers takes up the entire table while some champagne and a bag of takeaway food patiently await her attention.

Mzansi social media users were in desperate need of a thoughtful man just like Sisanda's. Many headed to the comments section and complimented her excellent boyfriend.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@Makgomo_ said:

"Love this for you sis."

@Blackdinddy said:

"Indoda ye'mpela iyenza so."

@eslamajimbo said:

"Do you mind sharing?"

@TheLoveStudio said:

"At some point I was driving mall to mall searching for a mimosa kanti it's orange juice and champagne."

@Nicky_TTimm said:

"So thoughtful."

@BuafelaN said:

"I like him."

Source: Briefly.co.za