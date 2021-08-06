Woman Shares Cute Snap of Gifts From Her Man, SA Impressed: #BoyfriendGoals

A local woman has excited Mzansi after sharing snaps of the spoils and surprises left by her man

The lucky girl could not help flaunting what a good and thoughtful partner she possessed and served some serious #boyfriendgoals

Mzansi took to the comments section giving their reactions to the very cute social media flex

A local woman has social media buzzing after sharing snaps of the cute gifts from her very thoughtful partner. It seems the boyfriend wanted to make her day with the girls extra special and decided to leave a few appropriate treats.

This lucky girl has a very thoughtful boyfriend. Images: @sisanda_aluta/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Heading online, @sisanda_aluta shared the super heartwarming post.

"My man woke me up with flowers, breakfast and mimosas for the girl," she captioned the pics along with a big white heart.

In the pic, the woman's colourful bouquet of flowers takes up the entire table while some champagne and a bag of takeaway food patiently await her attention.

Mzansi social media users were in desperate need of a thoughtful man just like Sisanda's. Many headed to the comments section and complimented her excellent boyfriend.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@Makgomo_ said:

"Love this for you sis."

@Blackdinddy said:

"Indoda ye'mpela iyenza so."

@eslamajimbo said:

"Do you mind sharing?"

@TheLoveStudio said:

"At some point I was driving mall to mall searching for a mimosa kanti it's orange juice and champagne."

@Nicky_TTimm said:

"So thoughtful."

@BuafelaN said:

"I like him."

