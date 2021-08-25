“Amazing”: Ex Springboks’ Dr Tanushree Pillay Joins PSG and Follows Lionel Messi

Former Springboks physiotherapist Dr Tanushree Pillay is Paris St Germain’s new recruit as she joins the club after football superstar Lionel Messi

The 40-year-old Rugby World Cup winner as staff with the Springboks, Pillay, will now work together with players such as Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at PSG

Pillay announced the news on her Instagram page and she is receiving all the positive messages as she moves to France

The South African sports industry is celebrating the appointment of former Springboks physiotherapist Dr Tanushree Pillay, who recently joined French club Paris St Germain.

Tanushree took to her Instagram page to break the news and says she is delighted to venture into a new career path. The former Springboks doctor signed and sealed her contract with the Parisians early this week.

Looking at the social media post, the 2019 Rugby World Cup winner with the Springboks is donning the PSG shirt as she joins the club with the likes of Argentina’s Lionel Messi. Messi parted ways with Barca a few weeks ago and was announced as the new recruit for the European giants and Tanushree is set to monitor some of the biggest players' fitness levels.

Apart from the multi Ballon d’Or winner, Pillay will work together with fine players such as Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

The evergreen Pillay made her breakthrough in rugby during a women’s rugby event in Bloemfontein when she assisted the Western Cape Sports Academy as a volunteer more than 15 years ago. The 40-year-old wrote on Instagram:

“Thankful for new beginnings and to have a new home with a great club!”

Dr Tanushree Pillay has joined PSG. Image: @Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

The post reads:

@JohnNomeintjies said:

“Epic news T Dog, well deserved and good luck.”

@Sriram2307 said:

“All the big stars joining the club now!”

@Rene_Taylor said:

“So proud of you Tanu.”

@ItrainSA said:

“Wow, this is incredible. Congratulations.”

@CandiceBritt_ said:

“This is amazing.”

@Sandhya108 said:

“Oh wow! Well done Tans!”

@Sylviebarthesh said:

“Well done Tanu! Awesome.”

Source: Briefly.co.za