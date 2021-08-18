Philippe Coutinho has been playing for Barcelona since 2018 joining the Spanish side from Premier League club Liverpool

The Brazil international has been offered Barcelona's iconic number 10 shirt following the exit of Lionel Messi

Coutinho has so far played 64 games for Barcelona and has been able to score 15 goals since joining the Catalans

Following the departure of Lionel Messi at Barcelona joining French giants Paris Saint-Germain, Brazilian forward Philippe Coutinho has been offered the number 10 shirt the Argentine wore.

Before he left the Spanish giants after 21 years, Lionel Messi won all available titles at Barcelona most especially winning six Ballon d'Or awards at the Camp Nou.

Only Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo is close to Lionel Messi and the Juventus forward is having five Ballon d'Or awards.

However, Lionel Messi never wanted to leave Barcelona this month, but the Catalan chiefs were unable to register the Argentine which forced him to Paris Saint-Germain.

There have been calls that the number 10 shirt be retired at Barcelona following the departure of Lionel Messi, but as things now stand, another player will wear it this term.

According to the report on Sportbible, Philippe Coutinho is the man picked for the number 10 shirt even though Barcelona have not made official announcement on it.

When did Philippe Coutinho join Barcelona?

The Brazil international completed a move to Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018, and despite his career being underwhelming at Nou Camp, current manager, Ronald Koeman is counting on him.

Coutinho has been linked with a move away from Barcelona, but with this latest development, the Brazilian is expected to remain at the club.

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Spanish club Barcelona is now worth less than £1billion following the exit of club legend Lionel Messi who has moved on to join French club Paris Saint-Germain.

SunSport is reporting that the Argentine’s departure has cost the club a staggering £116million is now shaved off the club’s value.

The club’s net worth is set to be cut by 11 percent after the six-time Ballon d’Or winner was told he would no longer continue.

The Catalan club are valued at £1.07billion, but the statistics platform, BrandFinance, claims that the figures will fall by a boggling £116million as a direct consequence of Lionel Messi's exit.

Barcelona’s value will now slip to £960million, the third-highest valued club in the world after previously being in second place.

Source: Briefly.co.za