Lionel Messi’s Departure from Barcelona Loses Club Large Sum of Money

Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona will hit hard on the club's financial status as they prepare to record huge losses in the coming season

La Blaugrana are set to make a massive loss on merchandise, matchday ticket sales and business revenue following the departure of their talisman

However, Messi's potential suitors, PSG, would take advantage of the situation and make the most of opportunity on Messi in terms of revenue

Lionel Messi's departure will further affect Barcelona's financial books as the club are set to lose €137 million in brand value, according to Sport Bible, Marca.

La Blaugrana was unable to secure Messi's contract extension following strict La Liga rules as the 34-year-old is set to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner accepted a 50 per cent pay cut to enable him to get registered but the strict financial rules from La Liga prevented the move.

Lionel Messi's departure will cost Barcelona a massive €137 million in terms of revenue. Photo by Pau Barrena

Source: UGC

A breakdown of the amount Barcelona loses

According to Brand Finance, Messi's value to Barcelona is quite higher than the club at the moment as the Camp Nou outfit are also set to lose €17m on matchday ticket sales.

In terms of Messi's shirt sales and other merchandise, Barca will suffer a massive €43m loss, which would add to their woes in the coming season.

On getting attractive sponsorship from private firms, the Catalan giants may not get an attractive offer since their talisman left and the club could lose €77m in business revenue.

Barca's loss will result in PSG's gain as the French giants will be capitalising on making the most of Messi if they finally land him at Parc des Princes.

It is understood that the Ligue 1 giants are set to hand the Argentine the No.19 shirt, which would boost record-breaking shirt sales for the club.

Lionel Messi pens emotional message to Barcelona fans

Lionel Messi revealed that he regretted that signing a new deal with Barcelona did not work out as planned. The 34-year-old stressed that he was willing to receive a massive pay cut to help La Blaugrana put the deal over the line, reported Briefly News.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner also denied reports that claimed he was asking for a pay rise before signing a new deal at the Camp Nou. Taking to his official Instagram account, the Argentine said:

"I would have liked to leave differently but I guess never a goodbye can be a nice thing... I would have loved to stay here, I did everything with that goal and in the end it wasn't given.

"I only have words of thanks to everyone who joined me in so many years at the club.

"And for our fans, who gave me all their love and that I tried to give it back to them, I also gave everything for this shirt. I'm leaving but it's not a goodbye, just a later. Hooray for Barça!!!"

Source: Briefly.co.za