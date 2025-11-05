A young SA dance champion got Sis Thembi to join her in a dance challenge video

The clip showed the pair dancing in a hallway, with Thembi following the young girl's choreography

South Africans praised Thembi for her energy and dedication, with many celebrating the bond between her and the young dancer

Sis Thembi took part in a dance challenge with a SA dance champion.

Source: TikTok

On 4 November 2025, sis Thembi made headlines again, but this time she was not just cooking, cleaning or chatting with her boss, Malcolm Wentzel. She was roped into doing a dance challenge with his daughter, and Thembi absolutely killed it. The video showed the domestic worker, who's become a beloved figure in South Africa because of her heartwarming relationship with Malcolm, dancing alongside a young SA dance champion, and the results were so impressive that the clip got over 260,000 views.

The video was posted with the caption:

"Thembi's focus is on point, we are getting there🤪"

The clip started with Thembi and the young girl standing in a wide hallway in their home. The young dancer kicked off the moves, and Thembi followed right behind her, matching the choreography step for step. It's unclear how long they practised, but Thembi kept up with the routine and got lots of praise for her effort and energy. The fact that she was willing to join in and have fun showed just how much she's loved by everyone around her.

Mzansi celebrates Thembi's moves

South Africans rushed to the comments to cheer Thembi on and celebrate the fun moment.

@jayglitch wrote:

"She was waiting for this part ❤"

@aaliyah shared:

"I can just tell you're her baby."

@ariella_2711 joked:

"Okay, wait, the background looks good. Gonna take those plans for my future house 😝😝💪"

@pink gushed:

"Yess wena, Thembi 😍😍"

@lan3_musiek said:

"Besties 🫶💃🏻💃🏻"

@big_mama_simzzz asked:

"Your dad is also on TikTok, right?"

@god_is_love cheered:

"Whoop 🙌🏼 🔥"

TikTok and dance challenges

According to experts on Mimiqit, dance challenges on TikTok have become a cultural and social revolution. The platform's algorithm-driven content discovery has created the perfect place for dance challenges to thrive. These challenges usually involve users performing a specific set of dance moves to a popular song.

People participate in these challenges following the latest trends, trying to go viral. People also love taking part in these challenges because they foster a sense of community and connection for everyone taking part in the challenge.

TikTok user @yadi_addison, known as Addison van der Merwe, is a dancer who has gained recognition for her urban hip-hop dance skills and has celebrated success in many dance competitions.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

