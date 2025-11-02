Bontle Modiselle showed people that she is a dancer first when she appeared in a video at a workshop to inspire the youth using the arts

The media personality took to the dance floor, and she took people on a ride back to the days when krumping was all the rage

Bontle Modiselle appeared in a TikTok video that recently got people's attention

South African dancer Bontle Modiselle showed that she knows her way around various hip-hop dance styles. Bontle Modiselle earned people's admiration after she did the most in a video demonstrating how to krump.

Bontle Modiselle reminded people of her krumping talent. Image: @houseofway

Source: Instagram

The video of Bontle Modiselle showing her dancing skills for the youth in Soweto received thousands of likes on TikTok. People showered Bontle Modiselle with compliments on the immense talent she showed in a video.

In a TikTok video posted by @houseofsway, Bontle Modiselle showed a group of young people her take on krumping and pop-locking. The beloved dancer did a classic take on the dancing art forms, and the youngsters in the video were thoroughly impressed. As they cheered her on in the video after her short krumping demonstration, Bontle knew she'd taught the youth a thing or two, saying: "I am your mother!".

The video's caption detailed that she was showing the classic moves in krumping and pop locking. Krumping was at its height in the late 2010s. The dance style is characterised by large stomping movements and arm swinging to the beat. Pop-locking involves making sharp movements by quickly contracting certain muscles.

Krumping was popular in South Africa, and Bontle Modiselle showed its classic principles. Image: Wally Skalij

Source: Getty Images

South Africa applauds Bontle Modiselle's krumping

Many people were impressed by the dancing skills that Bontle showed the young ones in the clip by @houseofsway. People in the comments dubbed her the queen of the dance floor as they rated her moves. Watch the video of Bontle dancing below:

katso 💕 was entertained by Bontle's performance:

"Mara Bontle ke star❤️"

malume gushed over Bontle's dancing:

"Professional in every sense."

@tweniefourseven was delighted to see Bontle dancing again:

"I can't get enough of this video 😍❤"

tonateni1_☔️ was impressed by Bontle's moves:

"How does she do that?😭❤"

ust _ntandokazii gushed:

"She is soooo coooool😩"

fau said:

"Wow ngathi ngu Teyana Taylor buh she is very dope."

Winter Davidson had a great idea:

"You and Chris brown should have a dance off."

@mosah praised Bontle:

"Ooh Bontle🥰🔥 My / Our queen, of the dance floor 🤭🫣😍🤏🏽👌🏻❤"

Bontle Modiselle shows off post-baby body

Briefly News previously reported that dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle is back outside, and she looks gorgeous. Bontle and her husband, Priddy Ugly, recently welcomed their second baby, a son.

On Instagram, Bontle posted a few photos and a video showing off her body after giving birth a few weeks ago.

She and the rapper are already parents to a five-year-old baby girl named Afrika, who was born a few weeks after their wedding in 2019. They went viral for their unique pregnancy announcement, with people arguing that it was cringe since it involved Afrika.

Source: Briefly News