A woman shared a viral video documenting her stunning “before and after” results following a significant forehead-reduction surgery

The revealing clip was shared on Instagram, sparking a massive conversation about the procedure, its healing time, and costs

Social media users were stunned by the dramatic results, with many wishing the woman a speedy recovery and expressing a strong desire to get the procedure themselves

A brave woman shared her before-and-after forehead surgery reduction procedure, showing a major transformation. Image: @superficial. fitness

A woman’s candid journey through a major cosmetic procedure captured the attention of social media users, turning the specialised surgery into a viral topic of discussion.

The clip, shared on Instagram by @superficial.fitness, showcased dramatic results, with no mention of medical endorsement or consultation, garnering nearly a million views and thousands of comments from viewers who were stunned by the results and keen to see the fully healed face.

The video features a compilation of the Instagram user @superficial.fitness’s stunning “before” pictures, highlighting her natural appearance and her forehead, which perfectly suited her face, showing her fuller forehead. The clip then transitioned to the “after” results, showing a snatched (pulled-up) forehead with a visibly lower hairline and flatter appearance, achieved just 10 days post-operation.

The woman's forehead surgery healing journey

She captioned the post, confirming the impressive transformation: "This was a 3.5+ reduction, without expansion balloons." In the comments section, @superficial.fitness explained that the procedure aims to reduce the height of the forehead to achieve greater facial proportion. She added that when the hairline is moved lower, it creates the illusion of curves. The woman shared her journey with no mention of informed consent or medical advice from qualified professionals.

What is a forehead reduction procedure?

Forehead reduction is a surgical procedure that addresses an excessively high hairline, often caused by genetic factors or hair loss. By moving the entire scalp forward and removing excess forehead skin, one can correct the disproportionate look that can cause self-consciousness. According to Medical Hair Restoration, the operation costs are around R30,000 (excluding VAT), but the price is subject to the amount of surgery one needs and the amount of hairline that needs to be lowered. The hair experts note that the operation takes 1.5 to 2 hours under sedation.

Social media users asked for more details about the surgery, showing interest in the procedure. Image: Ketut Subiyanto

SA is stunned by the procedure

The clip went viral, garnering 936K views and 2.9K comments from users who were mostly hearing about the procedure for the first time. Many were shocked, flooding the woman’s comments feed with practical questions which ranged from healing time, pain of the procedure, to the amount of time for full healing.

Some specifically wanted to know if the baby hairs would grow back in front of the incision scar or only behind it. Others admitted to desperately needing the procedure themselves, promising to directly message the woman, while some called her brave for sharing her video, noting how mean viewers can be sometimes.

User @talibond asked:

"Genuine question: Will baby hair grow in front of the incision scar or only behind it? I'm looking forward to seeing your healed results, hun. Happy and safe recovery."

User @its_msbrittany shared:

"Your face is more noticeable and cuter, it seems like your face looks fuller 🤎."

User @djanyel said:

"Oh! I need more details on this. I need this so bad."

User @iamwatu commented:

"It does look good. We just need to see you fully healed. You know, like a one-month to two months post-surgery type."

User @apex_chivo added:

"Forehead reduction is shocking, you can fix anything with money 😂."

User @harleyjames1867 shared:

"You’re brave to put this on social media! These trolls are out!"

User @everybodyhates_quasha commented:

"Oh, I need this😩🔥!"

