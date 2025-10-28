Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker Smith has welcomed a new furry member into her family with husband Joel Smith

Fans and family, including Rachel Kolisi, have shared heartwarming reactions to the adorable addition

The former South African swimming star continues to reflect on her career and her support for upcoming athletes

Former swimmer and Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker Smith shared a heartwarming moment on her Instagram on Monday, 27 October 2025, as she welcomed a new member to her family with her husband, Joel Smith.

Joel is the brother of Rachel Kolisi, who is the ex-wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. Tatjana and Joel tied the knot on 4 November 2023.

Smith retired after the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she made history with gold in the 100m breaststroke and silver in the 200m breaststroke. Image: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

In August 2025, the 28-year-old was honoured at the South Africa Sports Awards, winning both Sportswoman of the Year and Sports Star of the Year.

In her latest post, Tatjana shared a series of charming pictures and videos introducing her adorable kitten, accompanied by the caption:

"Meet Henry Benji Smith, and yes he is so frikkennnnn cute"

Fans and friends flooded the post with congratulations, well-wishes, and thoughtful comments. Among them, Rachel Kolisi reacted with delight, alongside other followers who wrote:

@annette.cowley.nel:

"So cute, I don’t think you will be struggling for babysitters."

@natheanicolay:

"Welcome to being a kitty parent. You will never be the same. Sooo cute."

@lindy:

"Just too gorgeous."

@loulux:

"Your baby needs a sister, believe me it will be nice if he has a playmate."

@botha:

"There is nothing sweeter than a little kitten.

Tatjana Smith’s Olympic legacy and retirement

Smith won gold in the 100-metre breaststroke and silver in the 200-metre breaststroke at the Paris Olympics, becoming the most decorated South African Olympian in history.

She also served as one of South Africa’s flag-bearers at the closing ceremony. Following her final race at the Games, Tatjana announced her retirement from competitive swimming.

Tatjana Smith took home both the Sportswoman of the Year and Sports Star of the Year awards at the 2025 Annual Sports Awards. Image: Mbali Tebele for Briefly News

Source: Original

Reflecting on her career, she credited passion and love for the sport as the driving forces behind her success. In an August interview with Briefly News, she explained:

"It takes sacrifice, it takes hard work, but most of all, you have to love the sport that you do."

Advocating for athlete funding in South Africa

Beyond her sporting achievements, Smith has actively supported upcoming South African swimmers, helping them secure sponsorships ahead of future Olympic Games. She highlighted the lack of financial backing in sports outside rugby, stating:

"In South Africa, we don’t get paid by our federation, so athletes rely on sponsorships. But sponsorships are often based on performance; if you don’t place at the top, there’s little financial support. Winning bronze, for example, barely covers expenses."

She added that her decision to retire was motivated by a desire to leave the sport on her own terms:

"I realised that if I continued swimming, it would be purely for financial reasons, and that’s not why I started. I swam because I loved it."

Smith has marked the first anniversary of her retirement, reflecting on her illustrious career and reaffirming that she has no plans to return to competitive swimming.

Tatjana’s father reflects on her journey

Briefly News previously reported that Tatjana’s father, Rene Schoenmaker, spoke about the sacrifices behind his daughter’s success.

In an interview, he beamed with pride as he recalled her achievements and the dedication shown by the entire family, including his wife Renske and Tatjana’s sister, Febienne, in supporting her Olympic journey.

Source: Briefly News