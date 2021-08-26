“Big Up Black Child”: Mzansi Inspired by Local Bakery Employing 14 People

South Africans are in love with a local bakery company that employs 14 people to curb the unemployment rate

SG Bakery operates in Umlazi township in KwaZulu-Natal and is the fastest-growing in the province, according to Kasi Economy

The bakery’s story is going viral on social media and Briefly News brings a number of positive reactions from the post

A local business based in KwaZulu-Natal is fighting poverty through one of its biggest projects. SG Bakery operates in Umlazi and is making waves on social media platforms.

According to the Kasi Economy Group, SG Bakery is one of the fastest-growing bakeries in KwaZulu-Natal. They started in a shack in 2019 and now boasts 14 employees. Their client base exploded during the unrest.

With the unemployment rate at an all-time high, this is exactly what South Africa needs and Briefly News looks at this beautiful story.

SG Bakery is a hit in the business sector. Image: @KasiEconomy/Twitter

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

@Reuben Mzureuben said:

“Good, very good, big up bafethu, izinja ze game.”

@Khona Mlonyeni said:

“Well done.”

@Charlotte Nhlakanipho said:

“Keep it up.”

@Josia Makgafola said:

“Big up black child.”

@Sbusiso Nsele said:

“Kuyabongeka bakithi yikho lokhu esikufunayo. South Africans are not lazy nonsense propaganda has beeen spread in all news outlets about us.”

@Sello Malimabe said:

“Well done.”

