Success in any career is usually measured by the visible outcomes and income that one earns. Steven Furtick's net worth confirms that the American Pastor is successful in his profession and is doing much better financially than many servants of God. He has accumulated tens of millions, making his life journey an interest to his followers and critics.

Popular American evangelist Steven Furtick has achieved tremendous wealth from his calling. However, support from his congregation may not be his only source of income. This detailed life story will shed more light and give you comprehensive details of the renowned Pastor.

Steven Furtick's profile summary

Steven Furtick's real name : Larry Stevens "Steven" Furtick Jr

: Larry Stevens "Steven" Furtick Jr Date of birth : February 19, 1980

: February 19, 1980 Place of birth : Moncks Corner, South Carolina

: Moncks Corner, South Carolina Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Steven Furtick's age : 41 years as of 2021

: 41 years as of 2021 Parents : Faith Liles Furtick and Larry Stevens Furtick (1952-2013)

: Faith Liles Furtick and Larry Stevens Furtick (1952-2013) Nationality : American

: American Steven Furtick's ethnicity : White

: White Schools attended : Berkeley High School, North Greenville University, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary

: Berkeley High School, North Greenville University, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary Religion : Christian

: Christian Steven Furtick's YouTube : Official Steven Furtick

: Official Steven Furtick Instagram : @stevenfurtick

: @stevenfurtick Twitter : @stevenfurtick

: @stevenfurtick Website : stevenfurtick.com

: stevenfurtick.com Occupation : Pastor, songwriter, author, and Philanthropist

: Pastor, songwriter, author, and Philanthropist Famous for : Being senior Pastor at Elevation Church

: Being senior Pastor at Elevation Church Marital status : Married

: Married Wife : Holly

: Holly Children : 3

: 3 Net Worth: Approximately $55 million

Stevens Furtick's biography

Larry Stevens Jr was born in an average family that taught him good values. His father, a former barbershop owner, died from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on June 05, 2013, at his home in Charlotte, NC. Steven has an older step-sister, Stephanie (born in 1975), and a younger brother, Matthew(born 1983).

Larry Jr went to Berkeley High School, after which he joined North Greenville University for his Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree.

Calling

As a teenager, he read a book, Fresh Wind, Fresh Fire, which inspired him to become a minister. He joined Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he earned his Masters of Divinity degree. Steven Furtick's tattoos and occasional drinking shows that he is an ordinary many who lives a normal life.

Career

After graduating, Stevens returned to his hometown and worked briefly as a music director at Christ Covenant Church in Shelby, North Carolina. He then relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina, and established the Elevation Church in February 2006.

The congregation at Steven Furtick's Elevation Church expanded, resulting in the need to establish multiple sites for the church. Elevation Church is in 15 locations nationwide and is one of the top 100 fastest-growing churches in the country.

What denomination is Elevation Church?

Elevation Church is Southern Baptist since its senior Pastor graduated from a Southern Baptist seminary, and it was planted with seed money from Southern Baptists. Additionally, the church gives money to Southern Baptist missions. You can check the sermons on the church’s official website or on Steven Furtick YouTube channel.

Other than ministering to his congregation, Pastor Steven Furtick speaks at annual day events and conferences for popular institutions within America and abroad. He also gives back to society, for instance, partnering with the city of Charlotte, Furtick's church has donated $750,000 and 100,000 hours of community service to help enhance the lives of the locals.

Steven Furtick's quotes

Furtick has made incredible milestones such as inclusion in Oprah’s 2016 SuperSoul 100 list of visionaries and influential leaders. He is a New York Times best-seller, with books such as Sun Stand Still, Crash the Chatterbox, and Greater: Dream Bigger. Start Smaller. Ignite God's Vision for Your Life. His famous quotes include:

One of the Enemy's most effective strategies is to get you to focus on what you don't have, what you used to have, or what someone else has that you wish you had. He does this to keep you from looking around and asking, "God, what can You do through what I have?

Audacious faith is not passive. Neither is audacious prayer. Every aspiration you have in prayer needs an accompanying action. Otherwise, you're not really praying. You're just pontificating

Because the voice you believe will determine the future you experience.

If God always met our expectations, He'd never be able to exceed them.

Every second you spend wishing God would take away a struggle is a forfeited opportunity to overcome.

I’m not raising my kids to survive the world. I’m raising them to change it.

Enjoy the journey, because the destination is a mirage.

The reason we struggle with insecurity is because we compare our behind-the-scenes with everyone else's highlight reel.

You do the natural. Trust God for the super.

The voice you believe will determine the future you experience.

Audacious vision never cowers in the darkness.

Great moves of God are usually preceded by simple acts of obedience.

Steven Furtick's children

Steven married Holly in 2002 and they have been together ever since. Does Steven Furtick have a son? Yes, indeed. The couple is blessed with 3 children. Two boys, Elijah, and Graham. They have a daughter named, Abbey.

Steven Furtick net worth

Prosperity Pastor Furtick's net worth is approximately $55 million, with Scintillating Stars estimating the amount to be about $60 million. Based on 19 acres of land in Waxhaw, North Carolina, Steven Furtick's house is valued at $2 million.

Although Steven Furtick's net worth is mind-blowing, he is one of the most humble people to grace a pulpit. He encourages his followers to better their lives and enjoy living. We wish him all the best as he continues to spread the Gospel and impact millions worldwide.

